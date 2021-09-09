Two months later, Madowo was promoted to the Networks’ International correspondent, a role that saw him move back to Atlanta- Georgia, in the United States of America.

Days later, he was handed the News anchors role at CNN, taking care of their weekly news bulletin program ‘One World” that airs live at 12 pm in New York or 7 pm Kenyan time.

"New thing alert, I’m anchoring on CNN International from Atlanta for a little bit. Join me Live today and every weekday,” said Madowo.

Before joining CNN as their Nairobi-based correspondent, Madowo was assigned to North America as a correspondent for BBC based in Washington DC where he covered the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 US elections, the death of George Floyd, and the trial of Derek Chauvin.

Madowo previously served as the BBC Africa Business Editor, before exiting the Media House for One year.

He later made a comeback to BBC as their North America correspondent, a position he vacated after joining CNN.

At BBC, Madowo anchored breaking news from the BBC’s DC studios and presented its flagship program BBC World News America.

In March 2020, Madowo was named among 115 Young Global leaders by the World Economic Forum under their tag “the Forum of Young Global Leaders”.

In May 2020, the Media Personality graduated from the Columbia University in New York with a Master’s in Business and Economics Journalism.

In the same year, he was again, crowned the winner of the 2020 Philip Greer Award for his Financial Writing at the Columbia University (Journalism School) in New York.

In November, 2020, he was picked to deliver the 4th Annual Peter Stursberg Foreign Correspondents Lecture, at the Carleton University School of Journalism and Communication, in Canada.

In October 2019, Larry Madowo was listed among 100 Most Influential Young Africans by Africa Youth Awards.

In December 2020, Madowo, again added another fete to his name, after being voted among the Most Influential Africans.

Immediately after High School Larry sold mandazi and tea at Gikomba market to make ends meet.

“My first job straight out of high school was selling tea and mandazi at Gikomba.”

Before Madowo joined the newsroom, he had dreamt of becoming a Catholic Priest. He even enrolled at the Saint Gabriel’s Seminary in Kisumu where he undertook his O-Level Education.

Larry Madowo’s Profile

Full Names: Larry Madowo

Popular as: Larry Madowo

Gender: Male

Occupation / Profession: Journalist

Nationality: Kenyan

Race / Ethnicity: African

Birthday: July 14, 1987

Larry Madowo Biography

Early Life

Media Personality Larry Madowo was born on July 14, 1987, in Barding village in Siaya County.

He lost his father in 1994 when he was 7 years old. His mother, Treazer Anyango Madowo, was a primary school teacher and a divisional Knut official.

Madowo’s mother Treazer Anyango passed on in 2001 leaving Larry Madowo and his only sister Liz Madowo orphans.

His sister Liz Madowo is now a graduate of Moi University and is a stylist as well as a fashion blogger.

On August 27, 2021 Madowo lost his grandmother Francesca Madowo.

"My grandmother, the family matriarch, our heartbeat, my comedy partner, the dearly loved Francesca Madowo has joined the ancestors. I am numb. My heart has been ripped from my chest. Light has gone out of my life. Nind gi kwe, min Omollo," .

Education

Madowo attended Usingo and Karapul primary schools were he sat for his KCPE Examination.

He later enrolled to Saint Gabriel’s Seminary in Kisumu where he undertook his O-Level Education. He had dreamt of becoming a Catholic Priest.

However, after high school, Madowo changed his mind on joining priesthood and instead enrolled for a Communications degree at Daystar University (Athi River Campus) in 2006.

Madowo eventually dropped out of college a year and a half down his degree course after he failed to raise the required school fees.

He opted for freelance writing plus supermarket promotions to make a few coins from himself.

“They used to pay me 300 bob for the supermarket promotions per day”.

Larry Madowo returned to college and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication degree from Daystar University in June 2014.

In May 2021, the Media Personality graduated from the Columbia University in New York with a Master’s in Business and Economics Journalism.

Larry, was admitted to Columbia University back in April, 2019 as a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in the class of 2019-2020.

In 2020, he was crowned the winner of the 2020 Philip Greer Award for his Financial Writing at the Columbia University (Journalism School) in New York.

Journalism Career

Larry Madowo’s first attempt into the media industry flopped big time, after failing his first interview at Y-FM the now Hot96.

“I left Siaya and came to Nairobi. I had convinced Fred Afune who runs Radio for Royal Media Services that I was good on radio. They had started this Sheng thing on Y-FM the now Hot96. I went for an interview and failed, really badly. They said we will call you and they haven’t called till today”.

First Job

After failing the interview at Hot96, Larry went to sell Tea and Mandazi at his Aunt’s kiosi in Gikomba Market to make ends meet.

“My first job straight out of high school was selling tea and mandazi at Gikomba. I was there for almost a year”

In 2007, Larry Madowo interned for a Naivasha based vernacular radio station Bahasha FM reading news in English. The Station was owned by John Mututho, former NACADA Chairman.

He was then laid off amidst the 2007/2008 post election violence on grounds that the station was not making money. In a 2015 interview with Jeff Koinange Larry said that the station still owns him Sh60, 000.

KTN Trainee

Later on, he joined Kenya Television Network (KTN) as a trainee reporter. Afterwards he launched and anchored Kenya’s first daytime business programme KTN Financial Markets Live as well as KTN Business Today.

He also pioneered the use of social media on Kenyan television and was responsible for the formation of the KTN Kenya Facebook and Twitter pages before any other media house in the country had a social media presence.

After 3 years, in October 2010, he left KTN for NTV.

At NTV Madowo was a business news Anchor, Reporter and editor. Here he launched the critically acclaimed PM Live and hosting the weekly magazine show Money Matters.

NTV Comeback

In May 2012, Larry joined the South African based CNBC Africa as one of the main anchors and pioneered the show “Eye on Kenya” which airs on prime time. His stay at CNBC Africa only lasted a few months and in December 2012, he went back to NTV as the technology editor and news anchor.

During his second time at NTV Kenya, he also freelanced for various global news outlets including CNN International, France 24 English, the BBC, and Public Radio International. He also hosted the Trend and Sider Bar.

He was also a columnist with Daily Nation and in 2018 when the newspaper declined to publish a column critical of the Kenyan government's shutdown of four major private TV stations, the opinion piece was published on the CNN website.

He terminated his column and became a Contributing Columnist for the Washington Post's Global Opinions page.

NTV Exit

In May 2018, Larry Madowo announced his exit from NTV. Madowo fell out with Nation Media Group's management after he together with the then Head of Broadcast Division Linus Kaikai disobeyed orders from the managing editor not to provide live coverage to opposition leader Raila Odinga's mock swearing-in at Uhuru Park in January 30

“I leave as I came: humbled & grateful. The job was one of the great honours of my life. Thanks to everyone who watched, and to Nation for the privilege of the opportunity. I’m proud of my amazing colleagues & everything we accomplished. Farewell, my friends. Stay woke,” he said.

British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)

On 11 April 2018, Larry Madowo joined British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) as their Business Editor in Africa.

He was tasked to led a team of business journalists based in Nairobi, London, Lagos, Dakar and Johannesburg.

At that particular time, he appeared across BBC World TV, BBC World Service Radio, BBC News channel in the UK, and BBC Radio 4 as a reporter or commentator on African business.

On November 6, 2019 in London a radio documentary Madowo presented on the Chinese-built railway in Kenya won the Daily Journalism, category at the Association of International Broadcasting Awards.

Knight-Bagehot Fellows at Columbia University/ 2020 Philip Greer Award

On April 9, 2019, he was named among the 2019–2020 Knight-Bagehot Fellows at Columbia University.

On 29 July 2019, Madowo took a sabbatical from the BBC for his fellowship at Columbia Journalism School.

On May 20, 2021, the Media Personality graduated from the Columbia University in New York with a Master’s in Business and Economics Journalism.

He was also crowned the winner of the 2020 Philip Greer Award for his Financial Writing at the Columbia University (Journalism School) in New York.

BBC Comeback

In May 2020 Larry made a comeback to BBC. He was assigned to North America as a correspondent for BBC based in Washington DC where he covered the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 US elections, the death of George Floyd, and the trial of Derek Chauvin.

On October 5, 2020 Madowo got the opportunity to anchor his first ever BBC World News bulletin.

“We didn't have a TV when I was growing up. It is surreal that I get to anchor a

@BBCWorld newscast watched in every corner of the planet from DC. Don't say dreams don't come true!”

Larry Madowo Joins CNN

In May, 2021, Larry Madowo joined Cable News Network (CNN), as their Nairobi-based correspondent.

Two months later, Madowo was promoted to the Networks’ International correspondent, a role that saw him move back to Atlanta- Georgia, in the United States of America.

Days later, he was handed the News anchors role at CNN, taking care of their weekly news bulleting program ‘One World” that airs live at 12 pm in New York or 7 pm Kenyan time.

"New thing alert, I’m anchoring on CNN International from Atlanta for a little bit. Join me Live today and every weekday,” said Madowo.

Larry Madowo has interviewed world's most prominent people including presidents, world-famous artistes, global CEOs and Sophia the Robot.

In September 2020, he excited Kenyans following his interview with World’s billionaire Bill Gates.

Inspiration

Larry Madowo was inspired to join the media industry by the likes of Louis Otieno and Lillian Muli among other notable names.

“At the time I really admired Luis Otieno (Luis Otieno Live) and Lillian Muli, both of whom were at KTN. They were really the biggest people in the business at the time”

Young Global leaders

In March 2020, Madowo was named among 115 Young Global leaders by the World Economic Forum under their tag “the Forum of Young Global Leaders”.

Most Influential Young Africans

In October 20119, Larry Madowo was listed among 100 Most Influential Young Africans by Africa Youth Awards.

Africa Youth Awards has announced 100 young Africans from 32 African countries in its 2019 ranking of 100 Most Influential Young Africans.

Top 100 Most Influential Africans 2020

In December 2020, Madowo, again added another fete to his name, after being voted among the Most Influential Africans by the New African Magazine.

Lecture at Canada’s Carleton University

In November, 2020, he was picked to deliver the 4th Annual Peter Stursberg Foreign Correspondents Lecture, at the Carleton University School of Journalism and Communication, in Canada.

Becoming a Priest

Before, Madowo joined the newsroom, he had dreamt of becoming a Catholic Priest. He even enrolled at the Saint Gabriel’s Seminary in Kisumu where he undertook his O-Level Education.

After high school, Madowo changed his mind on joining priesthood and instead enrolled for a Communications degree at Daystar University.

At the age of 20, Madowo got an opportunity to join KTN as a trainee and that totally dimmed his dream of becoming a priest.

“I ended up working in broadcast by accident. I thought I would be a lawyer or a Catholic priest, but I was clearly not cut out for either. Then I imagined I would be a writer but instead, I got a traineeship position on TV at KTN Kenya when I was just 20. It started my love for television, travel and Twitter. Now I can’t imagine doing anything else” said Madowo.

Advice to Young Journalists

"Never stop learning, develop your own style, and enjoy the journey. The simplest, dumbest questions sometimes have the most powerful answers. Viewers, or listeners, can tell when you’re having fun and when you’re faking it. It may take a while to get that dream job but if you keep working at it and making progress, it pays off eventually.”

Wife/Girlfriend

Larry Madowo doesn’t not have kids and he is not married.

Forced to sleep at NTV offices

In February 2018, Madowo was forced to sleep at the NTV offices alongside his then Boss Linus Kaikai and Ken Mijungu after flying squad officers were deployed to arrest them.

The two were actively involved in news production on the day NASA leader Raila Odinga was sworn in, an event the government had declared illegal.