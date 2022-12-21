ADVERTISEMENT
10 celebrity breakups that got Kenyans talking in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Amos Robi

Pulse Picks features 10 celebrity couples who called it quits in the year 2022 among them Akothee & Nelly Oaks and Arrow Bwoy & Nadia Mukami

Pulse Picks: 10 biggest celebrity breakups of 2022
Relationships can lead to many things and crumbling and falling apart is one of the things it can lead to.

In 2022, a number of relationships hit a dead end and fell apart some having not even marked the first anniversary. Below are some of the celebrities who called it quits on their relationships:

Social Media personality Corazon Kwamboka and fitness instructor Frankie JustGymIt parted ways on February 2022 after months of dating which saw them get two children together.

Corazon Kwamboka & Frankie JustGymIt
Corazon Kwamboka & Frankie JustGymIt Corazon Kwamboka & Frankie unveils their daughter’s face on Valentine’s Day Pulse Live Kenya

The mother of two posted a red rose on her social channels with the caption, "I'm single. Life goes on,"

Vivian and Sam West’s relationship hit the rocks when the singer announced parting ways with her hubby.

On October 14, 2022, Vivian posted a message urging her bae to return, indicating things between him and Sam West had taken a different turn.

Singer Vivian and Sam west
Singer Vivian and Sam west Singer Vivian and hubby Sam west open up on the challenges of having a blended family Pulse Live Kenya

The singer said she was not well asking her hubby to come back.

The self-proclaimed president of single mothers in June 2022 confirmed parting ways with her former manager and boyfriend Nelly Oaks.

Akothee said she was quitting her relationship with Nelly Oaks to focus on her book which she had just released.

Months later the singer introduced a new mzungu bae who she is with to date.

Cartoon comedian and her boyfriend Mbagiruh, also her producer, parted ways after Cartoon accused him of cheating.

Cartoon Comedian and Mbagiruh
Cartoon Comedian and Mbagiruh Cartoon Comedian and Mbagiruh Pulse Live Kenya

The accusations were followed by a song ‘Mbona Unacheat’ which she dropped on October 23.

Media personality Shaq The Yungin shocked his online followers after confessing that his girlfriend had dumped him for his best friend.

Shaq The Yungin and Cindy
Shaq The Yungin and Cindy Shaq The Yungin and Cindy Pulse Live Kenya

On February 22, 2022, the NRG Radio presenter was turned into a crybaby, writing endless social media posts on how he had been hurt by his girlfriend Cindy Kipsang. Shaq said Cindy messed up his life to the extent his parents thought he had lost his mind.

Nine months after singers Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami got engaged, on December 2022, the latter revealed they had broken up.

Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami
Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami Pulse Live Kenya

The singers had a great year from recording songs and doing shows together to welcoming their first child, however, the relationship between the two did not stay alive until the end of the year.

Socialite Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo had a year that was jumbled up, on August 24, 2022, Amber Ray revealed having broken up with Rapudo.

Rapudo later confirmed the break up saying the two had unreconcilable differences forcing them to go separate ways.

Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo
Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo Amber Ray and lover Kennedy Rapudo Pulse Live Kenya

Months later the two put aside their irreconcilable differences and got back together and even got engaged during a trip to Dubai.

Kibera musician Stevo Simple Boy and Pritty Vishy made headlines for their relationship which had issues.

Stivo Simple Boy & ex-Pritty Vishy raise eyebrows as they are spotted together
Stivo Simple Boy & ex-Pritty Vishy raise eyebrows as they are spotted together Stivo Simple Boy & ex-Pritty Vishy raise eyebrows as they are spotted together Pulse Live Kenya

Pritty Vishy openly said he cheated on Simple Boy because he declined to get intimate with him.

Former Sailor’s Gang crew Masilver on September 2022 parted ways with his wife Winny Wayua.

Ex-Sailors gang crew member Masilver and fiancé part ways
Ex-Sailors gang crew member Masilver and fiancé part ways Ex-Sailors gang crew member Masilver and fiancé part ways Pulse Live Kenya

Masilver and Wayua parted ways after getting one child together.

After dumping Shaq the Yungin, Cindy’s relationship with Sean Prizzy did not live to see the year-end as on December 2022, the two announced having ended their relationship.

Sean Preezy and Cindy
Sean Preezy and Cindy Sean Preezy and Cindy Pulse Live Kenya
