In July 2018, the celebrated Media Personality got the opportunity to emcee at an event that was presided over by former US President Barack Obama in Kogelo, Siaya County. Obama launched the Sauti Kuu Foundation, an NGO started by his sister Dr. Auma Obama.

He was paid Sh2 million as the MC of the Barack Obama’s event in Kenya.

On November 13, 2020, Jalang’o graduated from Daystar University with a Degree in Community Development.

On July 1st, 2021, Jalang’o was picked as the MC for the 58th Madaraka Day at the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium Kisumu.

On July 15, 2021 Jalang’o was handed the Life Membership certificate by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna ahead of his bid to via for the Lang’ata Parliamentary Seat.

Pulse Live Kenya

While at work as an MC Jalang’o charges at least Sh500,000 for a 2-hour performance.

The witty and funny comedian was born and bred in Homa Bay Town. He got his big breakthrough after appearing on Citizen TV’s Program Papa Shirandula.

Felix Odiwour was given the name Jalang’o by the late Charles Bukeko aka Papa Shirandula, at a time he showed up on set with his friend Kazungu Matano aka Captain Otoyo.

At the age of 23, Jalang’o was still a fisherman and fishmonger in Homa Bay Town.

Jalas also has a very popular YouTube channel called 'Jalang'o TV', where he interviews personalities from various walks of life.

He is also the founder and CEO of an event organizing company known as Arena Media.

The media personality who is now one of the richest celebrities in Kenya is a classic case of grass to grace, as he grew up in a humble home.

Jalang’o says that his biggest fear in life is poverty, having come from a humble background. Poverty once denied him the chance to join the great Maseno School, as his father could not afford the required school fees.

Jalango drives a Toyota V8, Range Rover Velar, Mercedes convertible, Mercedes V-Class and a Land Rover Discovery

Pulse Live Kenya

Jalang’o’s Profile

Full Names: Felix Odiwuor

Popular as: Jalang’o/ Heavy J Baba/ Jalas

Gender: Male

Occupation / Profession: Comedian/MC/Journalist

Nationality: Kenyan

Race / Ethnicity: African

Religion: Christianity

Born: April 27

Jalang’o Biography

Early Life

Media Personality Jalang’o was born and bred in Homa Bay, Town. He comes from a humble background, as his parents were farmers. He has three brothers and One Sister called Linda.

His Father passed on the day he signed his first officially Contract as a Radio Presenter at Radio Africa Group’s Kiss 100. His Mother stays in the Village in a House he built her after getting some money.

His younger brother is in the US Army.

Education

Jalang’o schooled at Lake Primary School in Homa Bay. He scored 442 out 700 in KCPE. He was later selected to join Maseno school but unfortunately his Father could not raise the required school fees. Along the way his chance was sold to another student.

“After fundraising for the required school fees we went there (Maseno) and found out that my chance had been sold. That’s the first time I ever saw my Father cry”

He then got admitted to Barkanyango SecondarySchool. In third term, while still in form one, he transferred to Nyagoma Boys High School where he sat for his KCSE and scored a C+.

George, his elder brother was forced to drop out of school to give him a chance to continue with his studies.

On November 13, 2020, Jalang’o graduated from Daystar University with a Degree in Community Development.

Jalang’o graduates from Daystar University (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Fisherman and Fishmonger

At the age of 23, Jalang’o was still a fisherman and fishmonger in Homa Bay Town. He worked at Capital Fish Campany Limited.

Acting Career

After High School, Jalang’o travelled to Nairobi where he used to stay with his relatives. He started off in Lavington at his Uncle’s place before moving out to quarry in Embakasi slums, where he also stayed with another uncle of his.

He did all types of blue collar jobs that one would ever imagine. He worked at 'mjengo' sites, packing of sweets in companies and even car washes.

Felix Odiwour alias Jalang’o kicked of his acting career at the Kenya National Theatre where he used to act set books like Mwisho wa Kosa. He later graduated to doing plays before the Papa Shirandula Role came calling.

The witty and funny comedian got his big breakthrough after appearing on Citizen TV’s Program Papa Shirandula.

Radio Career

Jalang’o started his radio Journey at Ramogi FM doing voiceovers.

In January 2009, while acting, he applied for a job at Kiss 100 as a radio presenter despite it requiring one to be a degree holder.

Miraculously, he beat his degree holder competitors and secured himself a job as a radio presenter co-hosting alongside Caroline Mutoko.

The day he got his appointment letter, that's the same day his father also passed on.

After three years (2012) he parted ways Kiss 100 to join Standard Group owned station Radio Maisha. At Maisha he was paired with Alex Mwakideu.

The two worked together until 2017 when Jalang’o was poached by Royal Media Owned station HOT96.

He worked at Hot96 for 1 year and four months, alongside Jeff Koinange before his friend turned brother Alex Mwakideu approached him with another deal to Join Milele FM.

Mwakideu and Jalang’o reunited at Milele FM on August 6, 2018. He worked at the station until June 22, 2020.

Jalang'o's was among over 100 employees who were fired by Mediamax due to adverse effects of covid-19 on businesses.

Jalas mentioned that in a span of three days he had already gotten 8 job offers but it took only one call from Radio Africa Boss Patrick Quarcoo for him to join Kiss 100.

He went on to describe Radio Africa as his home basing on the fact that his journey in the media industry kick started at Kiss 100 a few year ago.

Currently he hosts the Breakfast show on Kiss 100 alongside Kamene Goro.

Comedy Career

Jalang’o is a Radio and Standup comedian who has appeared on a number of TV shows; Kenya Kona, Churchill Show among others.

Pulse Live Kenya

MC – Corporate/ Events

Currently he is among the most sort after Emcee’s in the country, with at least 5 gigs on his name every week.

The media personality who is now one of the richest celebrities around is a classic case of grass to grace, as he grew up in a humble home.

Their lives were so humble that his dad had to fundraise to send him to high school where he wore his first pair of shoes.

Cars

Jalango drives a Toyota V8, Range Rover Velar, Mercedes convertible, Mercedes V-Class and a Land Rover Discovery

Family/Relationship

Jalang’o is married to Amina Chao and together they have two Kids.

The comedian got his first born daughter named Salika a.ka. Sally with Cheptoek Boyo, a journalist working with Standard Media Group. The two co-parent.

Lang’ata Parliamentary Seat

The comedian declared that he will be contesting for the Lang'ata constituency Member of National Assembly seat come 2022 on an ODM ticket.

“Comedian and radio presenter Felix Odhiambo Odiwuor aka Jalang’o today officially joined the biggest political movement in the country. He was handed the Life Membership certificate by SG @edwinsifuna. We keep marching on #TukoTayari” wrote ODM Party.

Pulse Live Kenya

Scandals

In May 2020, Jalang’o and his close male friends became a trending topic on Twitter after allegations of cheating on their partners with different Nairobi girls surfaced online.

However, Jalas issued a statement stating that the alleged Expose was blown out of proportion. He said that following the Boys Club scandal, a number of clients refused to work with him, but along the way he demonstrated that scandal was out to tarnish his name.

“Social media can make you kill yourself and I have seen it destroy some many people and at some point it’s a good a bad thing.

My wife knows all my friends and she has access to my Phone even my manager Lisa has access to everything. So actually we later had a party at Home and she was the one laughing at the Boys Club, because she knows the truth. I wish people knew the truth."

Wash Wash

In August 30, 2021, the Kiss 100 presenter quashed the reports, linking him to ‘Wash Wash’. Jalang'o swore on his father's grave that he has never been involved in fraudulent deals or stole from anyone.

"For the past 10 to 15 years I've never seen what 7 oclock looks like unless I'm on holiday or its the weekend when I'm not working because I've always just known 4am as my wake up time and we come to Kiss and they pay us so well," the comedian started.

Philanthropy

The Lang’ata parliamentary hopeful is among philanthropic celebrities in Kenya. He is always willing to help and support others achieve their dreams or put food on the table.

YouTube/ Jalang’o TV

After being fired from Milele FM in 2020, Jalang’o opted to launch his own Online TV station dubbed Jalang’o TV.

On the channel, he hosts a show dubbed #BongaNaJalas where he hosts people from all walks of Life.

The channel enjoys over 455K subscribers with over 40,703,758 views and counting. He was also awarded the Silver Button by YouTube Management after surpassing the 100K subscribers mark.

Company

He owns an Events and Marketing Company called Arena Media.

Festivals

Jalang’o is the force Behind the annual Luo Festival under his Events and Marketing Company Arena Media.

Jalang’o treats his fans at an exclusive tour of his Mansion in the Village [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

Houses

Media Personality and Lang’ata Constituency Hopeful Jalang’o boasts of a beautiful home in the village after investing part of his daily earnings to ensure he owns a nice resting place.

Jalas shared a number of videos, via his Insta-stories, touring different rooms in the House, stating that soon everything will be complete as the “Fundis’ were still on site.

The Radio Personality is among celebrities own beautiful mansions in Kenya. In the recent days, a good number of celebrities have been investing in their rural areas, with the aim of owning a worthy place to call home.

Heavy Jay Baba also owns another House in Kitengela.

Kids/Children

Jalas has mastered that art of keeping his three children away from the public eye, despite his celebrity status.

He says that he doesn’t want to subject his kids to unwanted trolls and scrutiny just because he is a public figure.

The comedian got his first born daughter named Salika a.ka. Sally with Cheptoek Boyo, a journalist working with Standard Media Group. The two co-parent.

Jalas also has two kids with his wife Amina Chao.

Obama MC

In July 2018, the celebrated Media Personality got the opportunity to emcee at an event that was presided over by former US President Barack Obama in Kogelo, Siaya County. Obama launched the Sauti Kuu Foundation, an NGO started by his sister Dr. Auma Obama.

Jalas says that he was paid Sh2 million to be an MC at former President Barack Obama’s event in Kenya.

Jalang’o landed the Gig after jokingly declaring to his then co-host Jeff that he was going to MC at the Obama event. And when guys from the Gina Din PR company saw that clip online they offered him a job as the MC.

"One morning on Hot 96, the news of Obama coming to town was all over so I told Jeff you know that when Obama comes to town I will be the MC as a joke. And I went on Youtube and told people about how I will do it.

"Then the team from Gina Din watched the video and they called me. Lorna Irungu told me that 'do you know some dreams come true. Guess who the MC for Obama is?' Jalango said he was not aware. "You are the MC,” Jalas recounted his conversation with the team from Gina Din.

The comedian revealed that he had to undergo a rigorous interview and meetings with the Secret Service after he was selected for the lucrative job.

According to Mzee Jalas, the process of hosting Obama was so thorough that at times he was not allowed to operate his own mobile phone.

"You just don’t wake up and be the MC for Obama. It is a long process. We had at least six meeting and plus a rehearsal"

Celebrities lashes out at Eric Omondi over claims of Betraying the Youth

Expensive Watch

Kiss 100 Presenter disclosed that Koinange gifted him a watch from Swiss manufacturer Audemars Piguet worth almost Sh3 million on his Birthday.

He made the revelation while quashing reports that he is not in good terms with his former Co-host at Hot 96.

“There are people saying tulikosana na Jeff, what people were cutting was a skit we did and saying this is the reason why Jalang’o left Hot 96.

Jeff is My best friend, and even right now we call each, he comes to my place I go to his house. He got me some watch, AP-Audemars Piguet, he spent almost Sh3 million on a gift on my Birthday, he had travelled to the United States, kwenda kuangalia bei ya hiyo saa… si ungeleta tu pesa” Said Jalang’o.

Alex Mwakideu and Jalang'o Pulse Live Kenya

Jenga na Alex Na Jalas.

On January 31, 2021 the two made a revelation that their reunion was happening online via a reality show dubbed Jenga na Alex Na Jalas.

#AlexNaJalas

Alex and Mzee Jalas have previously worked together at Radio Maisha and Milele Fm before Jalang’o exited to join Kiss 100.