In 2016, Harmonize won the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) for Best Newcomer. In the same year, he was crowned as the best new artiste at African Entertainment Awards (AEAUSA).

In 2017 MTV Base included him in their African edition of "Ones to Watch for 2017”.

In 2018 his Video Bado ft Diamond Platnumz won an award for the Best newcomer at the WatsUp TV Africa Music Video Awards.

In October, 2019, Harmonize was nominated for the Best African Act at the MTV Europe Music awards but he lost the Award to Burna Boy.

In October 2019, Konde Boy unveiled his own Record Label dubbed Konde Music Worldwide (KMW), after parting ways with WCB Wasafi.

Harmonize issues statement hours after his Album ‘AfroEast’ got deleted from YouTube Pulse Live Kenya

The singer who was born on March 15, 1994 in Mtwara, Tanzania, debut his first 18-tarck Album #AfroEast in March 2020. On February 25, 2019 Konde Boy had released an EP #AfroBongo with a total 4 songs.

In December 2020, The Aiyola, hit-maker was dumped by his Italian wife Sarah Michelotti, after revealing that he had sired a child out of wedlock.

Currently, Harmonize is the founder and CEO of Konde Music Worldwide, a record Label that has signed a total of six artistes; Ibraah Tz, Country Bwoy, Killy, Cheed, Skales and Angela.

Harmonize’s Profile

Full Names: Rajab Abdul Kahali

Popular as: Harmonize/Konde Boy/Jeshi

Gender: Male

Occupation / Profession: Singer and Songwriter

Nationality: Tanzanian

Race / Ethnicity: African

Religion: Muslim

Born: March 15, 1994

Single Boy is here –Shouts Harmonize after landing in Nairobi (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Harmonize Biography

Early Life

Singer Rajab Abdul Kahali aka Harmonize comes from a humble Background in Mtwara, Tanzania. His parents separated when he was still young but they are still in good terms, and they often meet when they visit him in Dar es Salaam.

Though he was not from a well off family, his parents seemed to give to him all the support he needed.

Education

Harmonize successfully completed his secondary school education at the Mkundi Secondary School back in 2009.

He then moved to Dar es Salaam where he became a hawker at the famous Kariako Market.

“I used to sell water in Tanzania. Even when I started focusing on music bado ilinichukua miaka miwili to create a name for myself. I also worked as a hawker before. At some point, I felt God had not planned I become a musician. There was a time I almost gave up in life, but my mother kept encouraging me to continue pressing on”.

Inspiration

Singer Harmonize was inspired to join the Music industry by the late Remmy Ongala, a respected Tanzanian artiste who ruled the airwaves back in 1980s/90s. When opening his own Studio, Harmonize mounted a big Portrait of the late singer, a sign honouring him.

Remmy Ongala was originally from Zaire/Congo, but migrated to Tanzanian at a young age, after the death of his mother.

On Several occasion, Konde Boy has also mentioned that he was inspired to join the industry by the likes of; Diamond Platnumz, AY, Lady JayDee, Professor Jay, Q-Chillah and Dully Sykes.

“Diamond has mentored me so much in music and even given me a platform to be heard out there. I know sijafika but God is good sahii. Watu wamenijua and I feel so humbled kusikia watu singing my songs line to line,” said Harmonize.

The artiste will live to remember Diamond Platnumz forever because he bought him from nothing to something. Consequently, as a sign of respect Harmonize has a tattoo of Diamond on his hand.

Tanzanian artistes Diamond Platnumz with Harmonize Pulse Live Kenya

Music Career

Harmonize kicked off his Music career back in 2010, as a contestant at the Bongo Star Search Competition. However, he was dismissed on his first attempt on grounds that he doesn’t know how to sing.

He did not give up on himself as he went home and worked on his craft. In 2015, he met Diamond Platnumz who agreed to sign him to his Record Label WCB Wasafi, but after a few years of grooming and voice coaching.

On November 6, 2015, Harmonize was unveiled officially as a WCB signee with Aiyola being his first single. The song has so far garnered over 22 Million views on YouTube. The Aiyola The video was shot in Jo'burg South Africa by Director Nick Roux.

Since then, Konde Boy has never looked back.

Management

Rajab Abdul Kahali popularly known as Harmonize was the first artiste to be signed by Diamond Platnumz under WCB Wasafi back in 2015.

However, the singer parted ways with WCB Wasafi in 2019, at a time he was a household name.

Later, he unveiled his own record label called Konde Music Worldwide. So far he has signed a total of 7 artistes namely; Ibraah Tz, Country Bwoy, Killy, Cheed, Skales, Angela and Harmonize himself.

In October, 2019 Harmonize revealed that he paid Sh22.4 million (Tsh500 Million) in order to gain exclusive rights to all the music he worked on under WCB Wasafi and exit the label completely.

He disclosed that his contract stipulated that in order to end his relationship with WCB Wasafi, he had to pay Sh22.4 million.

At WCB Wasafi Harmonize used to be managed by Vincent Joel aka Mr. Puaz. However, Mr. Puaz resigned as Harmonize official manager back in January 2019. He told Pulselive.co.ke, that he was no longer working with the Kwangwaru hit maker following some work related misunderstandings.

Currently, Konde Boy is being managed by a lady identified as Mjerumani and Sebastian Ndege aka Jembe ni Jembe.

Coke Studio

Harmonize at Coke Studio Pulse Live Kenya

In 2019, Harmonize was among Artistes who represented Tanzania at Coke Studio Africa. He was paired with Ugandan diva Sheebah and Gospel On De Beatz.

MTV Europe Music awards

In October, 2019, Harmonize was nominated for the Best African Act at the MTV Europe Music awards but he lost the Award to Burna Boy.

Awards

Endorsements

Konde Boy has so far landed three ambassadorial deals.

In April 2020, the singer was appointed as the brand ambassador of CRDB Bank in Tanzania.

“Ninajivunia mimi kama Harmonize kuwa Brand Ambassador was CRDB Bank” said an excited Harmonize.

On January 15th, 2020 , the Bedroom hit-maker was appointed as the brand ambassador of Sayona Twist, a nonalcoholic beverage from the Sayona Drinks Limited.

On August 10, 2020, Harmonize was announced as the brand ambassador of Mastermind Tobacco Limited in Tanzania under the Yes cigarette.

Creator Award

In August 2019, Harmonize was Awarded the YouTube Golden Button Award or YouTube creator Award after surpassed the 1 million subscribers mark.

Harmonize joined the streaming platform on October 19, 2015 and so far his channel has garnered over 611,582,155 views and Counting. He is the third most subscribed to artiste in East Africa after Diamond Platnumz and Rayvanny.

Family/Girlfriend

Harmonize with Sarah (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

In December 2020, The Aiyola, hit-maker was dumped by his Italian wife Sarah Michelotti, after revealing that he had sired a child out of wedlock, after a year of denying.

Konde Boy mentioned that he regrets hiding and not being proud of his own daughter for 1 year and 7 months.

He went on to ask for forgiveness for not creating time for his own blood out of fear of breaking his marriage with his then Italian wife Sarah Michelotti. Harmonize's baby mama is called Nana Shanteel.

On February 14, 2021 Harmonize introduced Actress Frida Kajala as his new girlfriend, but their relationship lasted for only two months. Kajala dumped Harmonize after it emerged that he was also seducing her 19-year-old daughter Paula Kajala.

Before meeting his ex-wife Sarah, Harmonize had dated Bongo Movie Actress Jacqueline Wolper. They broke up in 2017.

Songs

Aiyola, Matatizo, Nishachoka, Bado, happy Birthday, Niambie, Shulala, Sina, Atarudi, Paranawe, Kainama (with Diamond Platnumz & Burna Boy) Uno, Jeshi, Ushamba, Attitude among others.

Albums

The singer who was born on March 15, 1994 in Mtwara, Tanzania, debut his first 18-tarck Album #AfroEast in March 2020. Afro East was an Album where Harmonize's was able to showcase his ability to seamlessly fuse Afropop with Singeli and Bongo.

The former WCB signee launched his album on March 14th, 2020, but was rocked with controversy after it turned our that he had sampled a number of tracks from existing songs. The Album was pulled down from several streaming platforms before it was re-uploaded minus the sampled songs.

On February 25, 2019 Konde Boy had released an EP #AfroBongo with a total 4 songs.

Why Harmonize’s new Album AfroEast has been deleted from YouTube YouTube and other streaming platforms Pulse Live Kenya

Record Label

Harmonize is the CEO and founder of Konde Music Worldwide, founded in 2019. He has signed the likes of; Ibraah Tz, Country Bwoy, Killy, Cheed, Skales, Angela and Harmonize himself.

Drama/Rayvanny

In 2021, Harmonize was embroiled in a bitter fallout with Rayvanny after it emerged that he was seducing Paula Kajala, who is Vanny Boy’s girlfriend.

Rayvanny accused Harmonize of seducing and sending nudes to Paula Kajala at a time he was still dating her mother.

Car Gifts