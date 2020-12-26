Marriage is a lifetime commitment and not a game of trials.

In 2020, Kenyans witnessed a number of weddings as their favorite celebrities ditched the bachelors club to settle down with their loved ones.

Coincidentally, most of those who walked down the aisle in 2020 are from the music industry followed closely by actors.

Patrick Salvado

Patrick Salvado

Ugandan Stand-up comedian Patrick Idringi Salvado walked down the aisle with his long-term fiancée Daphine Frankstock on December 4th, 2020 at Our Lady of Africa Church Mbuya.

The Man from Ombokolo was on June 02, 2019 introduced to Daphine’s parents in a glamorous Introduction (Kwanjula) ceremony which took place in Mityana district.

“I MARRIED MY BEST FRIEND 😁” shared Patrick Salvado.

Joel Lwaga

Gospel Singer Joel Lwaga weds longtime Girlfriend in colorful ceremony

Renowned gospel singer Joel Lwaga is officially off the market after walking down the aisle with his girlfriend Peace Jopec in a colorful wedding ceremony in Tanzania.

The exquisite ceremony that went down in November was graced by close family members, friends and musicians from the Tanzanian gospel industry.

Following, the nuptial a happy Joel Lwaga took to social media to thank everybody who took part in making his day a success.

“Ahsanteni sana wote mlioshiriki na sisi katika tukio hili muhimu kwetu mimi na mke wangu, Ahsanteni kwa kujitoa kwa hali na Mali, Ahsanteni wale mlio-tuwish mema na kufanikiwa katika hili, Ahsanteni sana hata kwa comment zenu nzuri za kutupongeza na kututakia mema, tunawapenda sana🙏 Mungu awabariki! Regards, Mr & Mrs Joel Lwaga” wrote Joel Lwaga.

Queen Darleen

Darleen and her hubby

Diamond Platnumz’s sister Queen Darleen wedded her longtime boyfriend Isihaka Mtoro in a secret affair that saw a few family members and friends attend.

Confirming the news, Darleen disclosed that they opted for a secret wedding, in order to avoid lots of expenses. She added that it’s true that she has been married as a second wife.

Esma Platnumz

Photos from Esma Platnumz and Yahya Msizwa's wedding

Diamond Platnumz’s sister Esma Platnumz walked down the aisle in private Muslim wedding that was graced by close friends and family members back in June.

On July 30th, the couple held a second lavish white-wedding ceremony barely a month after her secretly guarded Muslim wedding.

In photos seen by Pulse Live, the wedding was attended by close friends of Esma and family members among them Diamond Platnumz and his WCB signed artists Lavalava, Zuchu, Queen Darleen among others who work under the label.

It is known that Ms Esma is married as the third wife to her husband Msizwa.

Nyong’o Junior

Anyang' Nyongo's son, Junior Nyong'o weds Wanja Wohoro the knot is private ceremony

Anyang' Nyongo's son, Junior Nyong'o weds Wanja Wohoro the knot is private ceremony

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o's son, Junior, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Wanja Wohoro in July.

The couple shared photos of their private ceremony which was held at Zereniti House in Limuru.

"I will walk for miles to water your roots every single day until you are too tall and impossible for anyone to ignore. My strong steadfast Acacia. Ineffable in stature and beauty. The shade of your branches will always be my refuge," Junior wrote while sharing photos of his wedding.

Khula Budi

Cula Budi.

Robert 'Khula' Budi who plays the role of Trevor in Citizen TV's hit show Maria officially tied the knot to his long-time girlfriend in a one of a kind beach wedding in August.

Budi, who is also former Mr. Kenya, said 'I do' to his fiancé in a private ceremony at Ukunda, Mombasa County, attended by close friends and family.

"It is not every day that you marry your best friend. This is the most special day of my life," he wrote on his social media page revealing that they held the ceremony on August 20, 2020.

Anerlisa Muigai

Photos of Anelisa Muigai’s secret wedding with Ben Pol surface online

Photos of Keroche Heiress Anerlisa Mugai’s secret wedding with her fiancé Ben Pol, surfaced online in October, confirming that the couple had officiated their union.

Despite the virality of the wedding photos, the two love birds (Ben Pol & Anerlisa) are yet to go public with their wedding.

Pulse Live understands that the two who have been together since 2018, and had introduced each other to their families in Kenya and in Tanzania, and later on held a lavish engagement ceremony in Kenya, after Ben proposed. The ceremony was attended by both their families.