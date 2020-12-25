Aside from setting trends, being role models, and entertaining us, among other things, celebrities also get to experience life, the same way every human does.

The only difference, however, for them is that they are public figures and everything they do is pretty much under the watch of their fans. No one expects them to make a wrong step.

One of the biggest challenges celebrities continue to face is keeping their relationships private and when things go south, they have to face the reality and open up to their fans about it.

The breakup for many reasons which we may not know as fans, but again they have to give us an explanation of why it had to happen.

Here is a list of celebrities who broke up in 2020;

Tanasha Donna & Diamond Platnumz

Tanasha Donna and Diamond Platnumz

The two love birds who had become, arguably, East Africa’s most talked-about celebrity couple were rumored to be having issues, soon after the birth of their son, Naseeb Junior. Fans, with their keenness, noticed that their body languages were not as friendly as they should have been but they still made public appearances together.

In March, however, Tanasha who had lived in Tanzania for almost a year returned to Kenya and later on unfollowed her baby daddy, Diamond Platnumz, and also members of his family.

They both refused to comment on whether they had parted ways or not, but a few weeks later, Ms. Donna in an Instagram-live chat with her fans admitted that she was going through a breakup, and it was not easy.

Sosuun & Kenrazy

Kenrazy with Sosuun

Rapper Sosuun announced that she had ended her 10 years marriage to rapper husband Kenrazy over what she termed as having toxic in-laws.

In an emotional post, the rapper disclosed that her in-laws had frustrated her over the years and she did not want to put her baby daddy in a position where he had to choose a side between her and his family and that’s why she decided to end the relationship.

Sosuun explained that her in-laws have never liked her, due to the Alcoholic nature of her mother, and this has led to them disrespecting and even insulting her.

Willis Raburu & Maryaprude

Willis Raburu with Marya Prude

The year 2020 did not quite begin well for the Raburu’s as it was the time around which they lost their daughter Adana who was born still.

A few months after, claims of Willis Raburu dating another woman surfaced, which he rubbished and denied even knowing the said girl who was apparently Rwandese.

A few weeks after the allegations, rumor had it that Mr. Raburu and his wife had parted ways. The reports claimed that they had even moved houses and lived separately. When asked during interviews, Willis Raburu has always maintained that he respects Maryaprude, and he can not talk about their relationship what is going on, without her being present.

Marya & Kevin

"Chokoza" singer Marya with her husband Kevin during a pregnancy photoshoot

"Chokoza" Singer Marya recently confirmed a split from her hubby of over five years, Kevin.

In a series of slides on Instagram stories, the "Sishiki Simu" fame stated that her marriage has caused her to fall into depression.

She added that Kevin has neglected her and their three-year-old son.

"Continue calling and texting me, calling me names. Call me a drug addict. Kila kitu, all those things I did were to avoid seeing the truth. Paint me as bad as you want nimevumilia ya kutosha I say. And for the lady who called me bragging to me how you were in my bed eti I've lost a good guy, you don't know the half of it, kaa hapo yours is coming. Kama mbaya mbaya I'm done. My son needs to see a happy mother," said Marya.