PulsePicks2020: List of celebrities who showed Us acres of skin in 2020

The year 2020 is coming to an end and a good number of female celebrities across East Africa have been treating entertainment lovers with too much skin.

Many celebrities have always left nothing to imagination with the kind of outfit they put on. Others are two revealing while others are just too brief to step out in.

Here is a list of celebs who have ruled the game of showing as us acres of Skin in 2020.

Joy Kendi

Kendi is the founder and owner of the fashion/lifestyle blog, Just JoyKendi, formerly OurstyleKenya. It captures her personal style, travels and beauty journey.

Kendi has been running the blog for years now, and she loves everything about it. She uses it as a platform to show her readers that style is easy to achieve, and you don’t have to break the bank to look great. In other words, looking fashionable doesn't have to be an expensive affair.

Victoria Kimani

According to Victoria Kimani, Fashion is Life to her. Her makeup is always flawless and she is known for playing with color.

She is an American-born Kenyan singer, songwriter, actress, and entertainer. For the year 2019, Ms Kimani has been subjecting her fans to acres of skin leaving members of Team Mafisi yearning to her a piece of her.

Amber Ray

Socialite Faith Makau aka Amber Ray has been driving members of the Team Mafisi Sacco crazy.

Amber’s is sassy, classy and very experimental when it comes to dressing.

Vera Sidika

Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika is always travelling around the world to expensive destinations. Vera documents all her good moments on social media in epic photos.

Huddah Monroe

For many ladies, Huddah Monroe’s petite Body is goals. Ms Monroe is never afraid to rock her skin and on many occasions she has left her huge social media following little to their imagination.

Amber Lulu

Amber who holds a close resemblance with American Singer Amber Rose used to give Video Directors a hard time when it came to choosing video Vixens.

Amber has appeared in most of Tanzania music videos and in 2019 she decided to hit the studio and recorded her own songs.

Noti Flow

The singer and former Nairobi Diaries Actress Noti Flow has taken the Kenyan Entertainment with a storm. The controversial singer is always making headlines from left, right and center. Here are here 2020 thigh-land moments.

Gigy Money

Gigy Money, one of the very famous Video Vixens in Tanzania is not new to controversy due to her ratchet personality of act of splashing photos on social media. The video vixen is always making news to her ratchet personality.

Anne Mwaura

Zawadi Nyongo

Adelle Onyango

Miss Mandi

Nancie Mwai

Mercy Kyallo

Sheebah Karungi

Winnie Nwagi

Rosa Ree