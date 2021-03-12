It’s another wonderful Friday and #PulseUhondoMtaani is back again with top trending stories this week, in the world of entertainment.

But before we get down to the business of the day, we hope you have been keeping safe by washing hands with soap and running water, wearing masks in public places, keeping your social distance becasue Covid-19 is real.

Eric Omondi forced to apologize after being released from Police Custody

Eric Omondi and Wife Material contestants

Comedian Eric Omondi has been forced to issue a public apology, hours after being released from police custody, over his Wife Material show.

In an update seen by Pulse Live, Omondi mentioned that he had a long call with KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua and now he echoes his sentiments that “Wife Material doesn’t have to be dirty to sell”.

“I have had a very long phone call with my very good friend Daktari Ezekiel Mutua and he is of the very strong opinion that #WifeMaterial does not have to be dirty to sell. I completely agree with him and I have sent him a personal apology. The intention has always been to entertain and not to offend and I'd like to apologize to anyone who was offended🙏🙏🙏” reads Omondi's apology.

The funnyman went on to explain that the idea of Wife Material show has always been to bring East Africa and Africa together through Entertainment.

“The whole idea behind #WifeMaterial is to bring East Africa and Africa together through Entertainment...The Vision is to take over Africa and the Dream is to lift the East African and Kenyan flags to the World and that requires a rigorous and vigorous creative process. In order to compete Internationally we need to put our best feet forward. The creative process can be long and tedious and whenever a new idea is born it comes with a lot of teething problems. WE PROMISE TO BE BETTER AND DO BETTER🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🇹🇿🇰🇪🇺🇬

SIGNED

PRESIDENT OF ENTERTAINMENT AFRICA,” reads Eric Omondi’s post.

Comedian Eric Omondi and part of his Wife Material show contestants were released on Friday on a Sh50K police bond.

They will be charged in court on March 18. Their release from police custody was confirmed by Nairobi Central Division Commander, Mark Wanjala.

KTN News anchor Ken Mijungu loses sister

KTN News anchor Ken Mijungu is mourning the death of his younger sister.

While announcing her death, Mijungu said her passing away has hit him harder than that of their late dad.

The news anchor also revealed the name he liked to call her, and went on to ask where one goes, when they suddenly die.

"This one hit me harder than my dads death! I called her Jaber inside, she is no more. When your baby sisters leaves so sudden, where do they go? 😭😭

Friends and followers went on to send messages of comfort to the news anchor.

I bleached after being involved in an accident- Ex-Vitimbi Actress Nyasuguta

Actress Eunice Wambui aka Nyasuguta

Former Vitimbi actress Eunice Wambui aka Nyasuguta disclosed that she opted to bleach her skin after being involved in a road accident that left her with scars on her face.

Speaking in a radio interview, Nyasuguta mentioned that she was encouraged to lighten her skin by her own mother, who even brought her the products she used.

"I was involved in an accident in 2012/2013. I got dented on the face. The dent was lighter than other parts of my face, consequently making me look like a person who has two facial complexions in one"

Skin Lightening

Nyasuguta went on to state that she was advised to lighten her skin by her own mother.

“Actually it is my mum who encouraged me. Mamangu mzazi, Alipokuja hosy akaniletea, akaniambia ukipaka hii dawa hapa, unapaka ni hii ingine ili ufanane kwote na ikakuwa hivo. Ni dawa nilikuwa napaka side moja juu hii side ingine haikuwa affected. So iliside hakua affected ndo nilikuwa napaka mafuta ya kutoa tint sasa ndo zikablend. Nikaona nakaa poa” said Nyasuguta.

‘Kutoa tint’ is a famous trend that has gained fame in the Kenyan market. Among those who have acknowledged the skin lightening claims locally include; Vera Sidika and Bridget Achieng.

The war is not against artistes or the youth - Ezekiel Mutua

Ezekiel-Mutua

Kenya Film Classification Board CEO Ezekiel Mutua has insisted that the board has nothing against artistes and young people.

Taking to Twitter, Mutua said the only thing they are against is dirty content.

He added that all they are doing is protecting children against exposure to adult content, by promoting clean content.

"The war is not against artistes or the youth. It's against dirty content. The intention is not to harass artistes or stifle creativity. The idea is to promote clean content and protect children against exposure to adult content!" said Dr. Ezekiel Mutua.

His words come a day after KFCB Compliance officers and DCI officers arrested comedian Eric Omondi for producing and distributing his Wife Material show.

In a statement, KFCB said that the comedian was arrested for contravening the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222, which prohibits production and distribution of unauthorized films, and in this case his Wife Material series.

"The Kenya Film Classification Board Compliance Officers in conjunction with Police Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have this afternoon arrested one Eric Omondi for violating the provisions of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 of the Laws of Kenya by producing and distributing unauthorized films dubbed "Wife Material"," read the KFCB statement.

Harmonize signs first female artiste under his Label Konde Music Worldwide

Harmonize signs first female artiste Angela to his record Label Konde Music Worldwide (Photos)

Singer Rajab Abdul Kahali aka Harmonize has signed first Female artiste to his Record Label “Konde Music Worldwide” expanding his empire to a total of 7 artistes.

On Thursday, Konde Boy introduced Angela Tz as his latest signee during a press conference that was held at Hyatt Regency in Dar es Salaam. She signed the contract in the presence of her parents, with a welcome party expected to go down tonight at Konde Gang Headquarters.

“WE ARE ABOUT TO WELCOME THE QUEEN IN THE GANG 🏁🏁 @anjella_tz NIGHT GET READY IF YOU'RE INVITED BIG UP @sayonatanzania ♥️ RED CARPET START 8:00 USIKU LET SEE 👀 😉 👌” wrote Harmonize.

The singing of Angela come weeks after Harmonize featured her in one of his songs dubbed All Night. Angela earned the collaboration after emerging top in a challenge Harmonize had put out with the quest to find a lady to work with in his project.

Currently, Harmonize’s Record Label has a total of 7 artistes namley; Ibraah Tz, Country Bwoy, Killy, Cheed, Skales, Angela and Harmonize himself.

Diamond's statement after Rayvanny launched his own Multi-Million Record Label

Rayvanny launches own Record Label called Next Level Music

On Tuesday (Night), WCB President Diamond Platnumz was among stars who turned for the officially launch of Rayvanny’s Multi-Million Record Label dubbed Next Level Music.

Speaking at the launch, Chibu Dangote prophesied big things for Vanny Boy, whom he described as a very discipline and talented artiste who is out to conquer the world with his talent.

He went on to shower his with praises for putting up a state of art Record Label, with the aim of helping more talented youth realize their dreams.

“Mwenyezi Mungu, Mbariki Mja wako @rayvanny na Lebo hii ya Next Level Music ili ikawaguse na kawanyanyua vijana wenzetu wenyevipaji Mtaani... ikawawezeshe kufanikisha ndoto zao kimaisha ili wakawe wakombozi katika familia, Rafiki lakini na kwa vijana wengine zaidi wenye Uhitaji mtaani" said Diamond.

Comedian Elsa Majimbo Wins Prestigious Forbes Award

Elsa Majimbo

The list of the 2021 Forbes Woman Africa Awards is out and comedian Elsa Majimbo has been crowned as the Entertainer of the year.

An excited Ms Majimbo shared the good news via her Twitter handle saying; “Thank you so much @ForbesWomen for this award. I am over the moon”

The Forbes Woman Africa winners were announced during the Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit (LWS) which took place virtually on International Women’s day.

Forbes Woman Africa unveiled eight influential women in Africa, among them Kenyan Olympic athlete Hellen Obiri who took home the Sports Award.

Former President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf received a “Lifetime Achievement Award.” Nigerian economist, Ada Osakwe, won the "Business Woman of the Year" award for her agricultural business venture Agrolay Ventures.

I miss the moments- Nicah the Queen on if she misses her Baby daddy Dr. Ofweneke

Gospel singer Nicah the Queen

Gospel singer Nicah the Queen has confessed that sometimes she misses the moments they created together with her Baby Daddy Dr. Ofweneke.

"I miss the moments, I would say we created good memories. He was my best friend, we used to talk and even if love fails, if you people were best friends, you still care for each other as friends…there are moments na sio ile ya kumumiss ati yakutaka kurudiana na yeye hapana," Nicah told Massawe Japanni.

She went on to say that despite going separate ways, Ofweneke has remained to be a good Dad to their kids.

“Tuli fall out…People fall in love and it reaches a time, one overgrows the other and the happiness disappears because hamuelewani, so we fell out and we saw because we have kids together the best thing is to go our separate ways but raise kids together. Because when he is happy and am happy we became good parents.

Ofweneke ni baba Mzuri hata kama hatukuwezana kimapenzi ama kwa ndoa siwezi sema ati ni mtu mbaya. I can’t say the marriage ended because of one person, we all participated, I participated, he also participated” said Nicah the Queen.

Asked on what she thinks of Dr. Ofweneke’s new wife she said’

“She is a good woman; she is beautiful, I’m beautiful as well, so I don’t mind being compare to her”

Leave my mum alone – Anerlisa Muigai screams after questions on mother’s weight loss

Leave my mum alone – Anerlisa Muigai screams after questions on mother’s weight loss

Keroche heiress, Anerlisa Muigai has called on Kenyans to let her mother Tabitha Karanja be, after they raised questions on her weight loss.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Anerlisa said that her mother’s weight loss is okay and it’s a decision they made as a family to live a healthy lifestyle.

“LEAVE MY MUM ALONE!!! Her weight loss is fine and it’s something we decided as a family that we all wanted to shed off Excess weight. #HealthyLiving,” said the Executive Still Water CEO.

She also shared before and after images of herself, her brother and mother, Tabitha Karanja, showing off how they had all lost weight.

Her reaction comes days after the mother who testified in the public inquest on the controversial death of her sister Tecra Muigai, appeared to have lost so much weight.

Kenyans then took to social media to ask questions on what could have happened to Ms Karanja leading to the weight loss. Most netizens attributed her new look to sickness.

Anerlisa Muigai has been a big champion of healthy living and always shared her fitness and weight loss journey with her followers, but has been secretive about that of her family, and this is the first time she has gone public with it.