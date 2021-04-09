This week on our hot and entertaining segment #PulseUhondoMtaani we focus the spotlight on top stories making headlines in the Entertainment industry.

Lets Roll…!!

I felt abandoned when Baha and Govi left Machachari- Actress Stella opens up

Actress Natasha Ngegie aka Stella, Malik Lemmy alias Govi and Pulse Live Presenters

Former Machachari actress Natasha Ngegie popularly known as Stella for the first time opened on how the exit of Baha and Govi from Machachari took a toll on her.

In an interview with Pulse Live, Stella explained that she felt abandoned when the two (Govi and Baha) left months before the show officially came to an end. She says they had developed a very strong bond on Machachariri and their exit really affected her character on the show.

“Personally for me, when this guy’s decided to quit, I was so pissed. Ni kama mlini-abandon hadi wa leo nakuwanga tu na hiyo beef. So nakuja naambiwa Baha na Govi hako wameenda Ushago, am like how? Na hii Episode Ingine?

…Kitu ilifanya niskie vibaya ni You know Machachari used to be Stella, Baha an Govi but this two guys have just left na amebaki Stella Pekee yake. So ilifika mahali Stella’s character ikakuwa ina interact so much na adults than her own peer” said Natasha.

Natasha went on to state that currently acting is no longer a priority in her life, as she is focusing on doing businesses and venturing into the Real Estate world.

On the other hand, Malik Lemmy aka Govi said that his exit from Machachari was necessitated by the need to grow his craft beyond the name “Govi” that had become his official tag.

Karen Nyamu causes a stir as she shares video getting Cozy with Baby Daddy Samidoh

Karen Nyamu and Samidoh

City Politician Karen Nyamu caused a hullabaloo on social media after putting a video, getting cozy with her baby daddy Samidoh Muchoki.

The video in question took her followers by surprise, basing on her recent apology to Samidoh’s wife Edday Nderitu following her involvement with her husband that led to the birth of Sam Muchoki Jnr.

Going through comments left under the video, many described Ms Nyamu as the most daring person they have ever seen. Others argued that Ms Nyamu is a homewrecker who is out to destroy Samidoh’s marriage.

Comedian Mulamwah and girlfriend Sonie Expecting their first child Together

Comedian Mulamwah and girlfriend Sonnie Expecting their first child Together (Video)

Comedian David Oyando aka Mulamwah and his girlfriend Sonie are expecting their first child together.

On Friday, the young couple shared the good news on social media with a revelation that Sonie is 17 weeks into the pregnancy.

“We thank GOD for the blessings, may He see us through to the end as we open a new chapter in life . 🤰🏻💕 @carrol_sonie 17/42” shared Mulamwah.

On the other hand, Sonie put up her video saying the journey has been full of ups and downs but greatful to God for the protection.

“It has been a journey full of fear and a lot of ups and downs but I thank God for this far... kufika tu hapa it's a miracle tu ☺️ . We are at 17/42 weeks. May He see us through to the end 🤰🏻💕@mulamwah” Sonnie Wrote.

The Pregnancy announcement come months the two rekindled their love, following their bitter fallout back in October 2020.

In August 2020 Mulamwah opened up about on how the loss of his unborn baby affected him.

He narrated that it was not easy to accept that they had lost their child as he kept on struggling with the bitter truth until he had to go for counseling. He mentioned that the loss affected him in all aspects of life based on the fact that he was ready to welcome a new member into his family.

I will dress as I want – Kamene Goro responds to fan who questioned her dress code

Jalang'o with Kamene Goro

Kiss 100 presenter, Kamene Goro on Tuesday responded to a fan who questioned her dress code, after a picture of her with co-host Jalang’o was shared on the station’s twitter page.

The fan identified as Daniel Rang’ondi in response to the tweet asked what kind dress Kamene was wearing and if it was right to be posted on the station’s social media pages.

“Not only that, what kind of dress is that posted on media surely? Do these kiosk stations have a dress code? Where's mr moralist? Where's deputy jesus @EzekielMutua? Why haven't you rebuked this kind of dressing?” wrote the fan.

Kamene Goro insisted that she will dress as she wants and if the fan has a problem with her dress code, he should wear a dera.

“Moral police! Unakasirishwa na nguo zangu hii mapema yote? Alaaaaaa! Imagine I will dress as I want! Vaa dera kama ukona shida sana,” said Kamene.

Vera Sidika’s Hubby Brown Mauzo introduces his daughter to the world as she turns 1

Brown Mauzo introduces his daughter to the world as she turns 1 (Photos)

Singer Brown Mauzo for the first time introduced his daughter to the public as she turns 1-year-old.

On Thursday, Mauzo took to his Instagram page to celebrate his daughter Lareesa Brown Mauzo, with a number of adorable pictures accompanied with a sweet and precise message.

“Happy birthday to you my love, its been one year..... love you from here to the moon. Your the love of my life 🎂 @lareesa_brownmauzo” shared Mauzo.

Mauzo wife Vera Sidika also joined the conversation, wishing baby Lareesa a very happy Birthday.

“Happy Birthday beautiful princess 😍❤️ 🎊 We love you @lareesa_brownmauzo” wrote Vera Sidika.

Mauzo’s celebratory message to his daughter excited a section of his fans who took to the comment section to gush over his adorable daughter.

Media Council issue statement after brutal murder of Journalist Betty Barasa

KBC journalist Betty Mutekhele Barasa Shot Dead by Thugs

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) issued a statement condemning the brutal murder of KBC’s Senior Video Editor and TV producer Betty Mutekhele Barasa who was allegedly shot dead by armed thugs at her home in Ololua, Ngong.

MCK called for speedy investigations into the murder, with a view of having the culprits apprehended and prosecuted.

“The Media Council of Kenya has has learnt with sadness, the unfortunate death of Ms. Betty Barasa, a Senior Video Editor with Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC). The Council express its deepest condolences to family, friends and colleagues.

The Council condemns the violent act that resulted to her untimely death yesterday, at her home in Ololua area, Ngong. Accordingly, the Council calls for expeditions into incident, with a view of having the culprits apprehended and prosecuted."

On Wednesday, Betty Barasa was reportedly accosted at her gate as she returned home from work. The three gunmen, two of whom are said to have been armed with AK47 rifles, led Barasa into the house where they held her family hostage and demanded money.

Two of the gang members are then said to have led the journalist upstairs while the third remained to keep an eye on the other family members.

The family recalls hearing at least two gunshots coming from upstairs afterward, before the two gunmen came back down the stairs. The thugs then picked Barasa’s laptop and phone and left the compound.

I hated my big lips growing up – Brenda Wairimu

I hated my big lips growing up – Brenda Wairimu

Kenyan actress, Brenda Wairimu has for the first time disclosed that she hated her big lips, while growing up.

In the post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of one who had shared a picture of the first paid advert she featured in, said she got the job because of her big lips.

“I hated my big lips growing up, they ended up being the reason I got this gig...there is a lesson in there somewhere 🤍 Remember the beginning.... Throwback to my first ever paid advert, years ago 🍫🍫🍫” wrote Brenda Wairimu.

Following her post, fellow actress Nyce Wanjeri (Shiro of Auntie Boss) said she hated her big eyes growing up, and now they are her asset when it comes to acting.

“I hated my eyes they are big and I was, aaah okey I am still slender now they are my asset in acting 😍. Go girl thanks for this reminder,” Nyce Wanjeri responded to Ms Wairimu’s post.

Singer Ben Pol allegedly files for Divorce from wife Anerlisa Muigai

Photos of Anelisa Muigai’s secret wedding with Ben Pol surface online

Tanzanian RnB singer Bernard Paul Mnyang’anga aka Ben Pol reportedly filed for Divorced from his wife Anerlisa Muigai, just 11 months into their marriage.

According to a reliable source who talked to Millard Ayo, Ben Pol has already filed for divorce at a Mwanzo Court in Dar es salaam, but the reason behind the his move is yet to be established.

The Divorce allegations come days after Ms Muigai dropped Ben Pol’s official name “Mnyang’anga” from her social media platforms where she used to identify herself as “Anerlisa Muigai Mnyang'anga”. The Keroche heiress adopted Ben Pol’s name back in January this year, months after their private wedding.

In January, the couple revealed that they wedded in a private ceremony in May 2020 in the leafy suburbs of Mbezi in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Frida Kajala unfollows Harmonize, deletes their photos amidst breakup reports

Frida Kajala with Harmonize

Bongo Movie actress Frida Kajala Masanja raised among her followers after unfollowing her new boyfriend Harmonize and deleting all the photos they ever took together.

The move come amidst breakup reports that have surfaced online, with a number of gossip pages in Tanzania alleging that the two are no longer an item.

Since pulling the unfollowing card, Kajala has been putting up suggestive posts, prompting a section of her 4.67 million followers to brand her a “Motivational Speaker”.

“Don't let your habits become handcuffs.... The cure for pain is in the pain....

#Tulalesasa 😜” shared Frida Kajala.

The uncertainty about Harmonize and Kajala comes weeks after the two got neck tattoos bearing initials of each other’s name.

The Konde Gang President introduced Kajala to the public on February, 12, months after being dumped by his Italian wife Sarah Michelotti.

Milly Chebby reminisces on the day Hubby blocked roads in the CBD to propose to her

Milly Chebby and husband, Terence Creative

Popular Instagram influencer, Millicent Chebet popularly known as Milly Chebby, opted to walk her fans and followers down the memory lane to the day her hubby Terence Creative blocked Kimathi Street just to propose to her.

"On this day 4years ago @terencecreative blocked Kimathi Street to propose and I SAID YES . HAPPY 4thENGAGEMENT ANNIVERSARY TO US. FUN FACT: THIS IS THE ONLY SURPRISE HAS EVER WORKED I always burst him before surprise happens," read Milly's statement.

Milly’ husband, comedian, Terence Creative, had in 2017 sought out her friends who tricked her into believing that they were just running some errands before police officers pulled them over.

As Milly and her friends were talking to the police, a popular dance group- FBI- appeared in front of them with placards of the proposal and behind her was Terence on one knee with a ring on hand.

The two held a traditional wedding and a white wedding later that year.

I'm not dating- Tony Kwalanda clears the air, as he showers Joyce Maina with praises

Joyce and Tony Kwalanda

Switch TV Presenter Tony Kwalanda quashed reports that he is dating months after breaking up with his colleague and girlfriend Joyce Maina.

In an interview with Katanu Munyao, Kwalanda sought to clarify that he is not in a relationship with Yvonne Njenga, the lady pictured with him a few days ago. Adding that, the photos that raised eyebrows.

Tony went on to state that his relationship with Joyce Maina ended mutually and they are still good friends despite going their separate ways.

“We were an item, na mimi nikipenda mimi hupenda. I am a very faithful person I stick to them. However, as we came to learn each other, certain things came up... we had our own differences and we sat down a d we talked about it and mutual kama civilized human beings we talked and sort things out in a good way”.

We are good friends we talk because we shared a very good part of our love life, she knows a lot about me and I know a lot of her so tunaachana but we are goods friends, we talk, we work together in the same station” noted Kwalanda.

Singer Vanessa Mdee opens up on battling blindness in one eye

Singer Vanessa Mdee opens up on battling blindness in one eye (Video)

Atlanta based Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee has for the first time opened on being blind in one eye.

In an Instagram video, Ms Mdee narrated that some time back she got a problem (nature not revealed) that affected her eye-sight to an extend of rendering her one eye blind.

“Nilipata tatizo ambalo lilinipofusha Jicho moja, so kwa muda nimekuwa nikitumia jicho moja na hili linguine halioni. So ni ulemavu lakini, is not something naweza sema ni ulemavu kwa Sababu Mungu amenijalia na jijo ambalo linaona, so its fine. Maana nimeona juiz kati watu wanajairibu kuleta stories ambaoz si za kweli” said Vanessa Mdee.

The revelations made a section of her fans empathize with her, as some used to question her eye-sight without knowing what was ailing her