It is another beautiful Friday and as usual #PulseHotTwist is here to once again give you best of what you might have missed in the East African entertainment corridors.

Let’s get to it…

Leonard Mambo Mbotela appeals for help to settle Sh1.1 million hospital bill

Leonard Mambo Mbotela appeals for help to settle Sh1.1 million hospital bill

Veteran Radio presenter Leonard Mambo Mbotela is appealing for help to settle his medical bill that accumulated to Sh1,105,498.78.

In a letter seen by Pulse Live, Mbotela has been receiving treatment at the Nairobi South Hospital since October 29, 2020 and is set to be discharged to continue with home care treatment on November 13 (Today), but first has to clear the bill.

The letter signed by the hospital’s Human Resource Manager, Mr Stephen Mutavi said that any assistance towards offsetting the veteran radio and TV presenter's medical bill will be highly appreciated.

“This serves to confirm that the above named patient was admitted on 29/10/2020 up to date and is recuperating well. He is due for discharge tomorrow Friday November 13, 2020 as per the doctor’s recommendations to continue with homecare treatment.

The medical bills have accumulated to Kes.1,105,498.78 (One Million one hundred five thousand four hundred ninenty eight, seventy eight cents) as of today and have to be cleared upon discharge. Any assistance given towards offsetting this bill will be highly appreciated,” reads the letter by Nairobi South Hospital Human Resource Manager Stephen Mutavi.

Mbotela is popularly known for his “Jee Huu ni Ungwana” show that aired on State Broadcaster KBC Channel 1 and KBC Radio Taifa.

Jalang’o graduates from Daystar University

Jalang’o graduates from Daystar University (Photos)

Comedian Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o has graduated from Daystar University with a degree in Community Development.

On Friday, Jalas shared photos, rocking his graduation gown, stating he is happy to be graduating with his first degree after four years of toiling to get it.

“With Pride I lift your name Jehovah! In your own time you did it! Today the 13th day of Nov. 2020 I graduate!

The sacrifices, late nights and now we Win!

This is for you Dad I know you are smiling from heaven! Mum i told you i will do it! I will always make you proud!

To Jaber herself Thank you

My brothers and sister! Thank you!

To my Dean Dr. Ongaro God bless you!

To all my lecturers Thank you!

To all my classmates Thank you!

Also Read: #PulseHotTwist: Adelle Onyango on why she hated wearing Bikinis, Zari clears the air on getting back with Diamond and other top stories

To the whole Daystar UNIVERSITY Community Thank you!

To Team Jalas Thank you!

It is never too late! Keep the Focus and dont loose it!!

God above everything!!” shared Jalang’o.

I lost my virginity on my wedding night – NTV’s Dann Mwangi

I lost my virginity on my wedding night – NTV news anchor Dann Mwangi

NTV news anchor Dann Mwangi has for the first time disclosed that he lost his virginity on the night of his wedding with wife, Wangechi Muthaiga.

According to him, he got married while he was still a virgin because it’s something he was determined to do, and so he waited until he got married.

“I married my wife while I was a virgin. It’s something I purposed to do, to wait until am married,” said the news anchor in an interview with Nairobi News.

In the interview, Dann Mwangi who is also a poet talked about how he met his wife and mother to their two beautiful daughters, saying that before they even began dating, she was his secret crush. The two love birds got married in 2015 and are blessed with two daughters.

Homeboyz Radio’s Mike Wachira quits after 13 years

Homeboyz Radio’s Mike Wachira quits after 13 years

Homeboyz Radio presenter Mike Wachira has finally called it quits from the station, after 13 years of hosting the stations drive show.

In an update on Instagram, Wachira said that he will host his last show on Friday (Today) as he reminisced how the station’s management took a chance on him and trusted him with the show for the 13 years.

“Mike Wachira has left! Today Friday 13th Nov 2020 marks my last show on @homeboyzradio. 13 years ago HBR took a chance on me and trusted me with responsibility to carry the drive show. Along the way I hosted the show with @iamjeffmote and @kwambox and after 13 years I now pass the mantle to @mrkerrymartin and @iamlotan to carry on the legacy. It has been such an honour and I am forever grateful to Myke and John Rabar and the Homeboyz group, @gmoneyizme @superrproducerr @f.t187 for mentoring me and to all the amazing people at HBR who became family I am still round the corner!

@mrkerrymartin and @iamlotan who are my brothers for life I am so proud of you guys y'all are family to me. Finally, my listeners who were my ride or die and who walked this journey with me I love you to death! Its not goodbye its see you later! The best is yet to come!” said Mike Wachira.

Kate Actress on her worst heartbreak

Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress

Award-winning actress Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress shared her heartbreak experience, stating that she cried nonstop from Uganda to Nairobi.

The Former Sue Na Johnnie actress made the revelation while contributing to a Twitter thread, where the author was making confessions on how heartbreaks affect different people in relationships.

“I cried from Uganda to Nairobi nonstop, one of the passengers innocently asked me whether I had been attacked by bees, my whole face was swollen ...I said allergies and I didn't lie, I have been extremely allergic to emotional BS since” reads a tweet from Kate.

The actress was heartbroken by her baby daddy, as she came back home pregnant at a time she had been send to Uganda to Study.

Just the other day while appearing on Jessy Junction, she disclosed that she got pregnant within the first three months of joining campus in Uganda.

Kambua recounts on her blessings as she turns a year older

Singer Kambua

Citizen TV Presenter Kambua Mathu penned down a heartwarming post as she turns a year older, recounting on how God has been so good to her.

An excited Kambua mentioned that her heart is contented because last (2019), she celebrated her birthday while holding a new born in her arms and again this year she is turning a year older with another baby on the way.

She added that God is on the business of working miracles and opening Wombs and therefore nobody should give up on Him.

Also Read: #PulseHotTwist: Diana Marua opens up on dating Multiple men for money, Mudibo picked to replace Larry at BBC & other top stories

“Last year I celebrated my birthday with a new born baby in my arms. This year I celebrated it with another kicking my ribs and sitting on my bladder 😅. Look, if that isn't God, I don't know what is. God is still in the business of working miracles- opening Wombs, mending hearts, parting waters... I pray that if for nothing else, my life will reawaken hope in yours.

I pray that you will understand that the journey is not about always being strong- it includes moments of doubt, and hopelessness, all wrapped in a warm blanket of Faith. Faith. The substance of things hoped for...So get up, exhale, and know that God's got you. His desire is to bless you. His ways are perfect. And so is his timing. I love you. I'm praying for you. 💛" wrote Kambua.

Zari claps back after being trolled by Tanzanians over her weight

Zari Hassan

South Africa based Ugandan Socialite Zari Hassan clapped back at trolls who have been on her case over her weight, since landing in Tanzania to see her baby daddy Diamond Platnumz.

In a video, Zari explained that her weight gain is a result of staying indoors for long due to the ongoing lock-down in South Africa.

However, she argued that she is the one adding weight yet its bothering people she doesn't even know.

“Nimeskia kuna wadada huko Kilutano wanasema eti nimenenepa. Tumekuwa Lock-down 5 months going 6, and we could not go anywhere or do anything. Tunakaa ndani, wewe umewahi kufungiwa kwenye nyumba, miezi mitano, it becomes so crazy. Sehemu unaenda ni Fridge, Jikoni kupika na sebuleni kukaa. Plus, it was South Africa winter hakuna sehemu ya kuswim or walk.

I used to work out but sai hizi kuna watu wanaumwa eti Zari Kanenepa, it’s so easy to put on weight, and it easy for me to lose the weight. Sasa hapo ulipo kama unaumwa because of my weight sijui. I’m the one who is putting on the weight, you are the one who is having a headache or the pain. I don’t understand how?

When people are skin, they have HIV, they are stressing an all that, but when people are fat, ooh she is so ugly, shapeless or whatever. I am beautiful in my own skin whether am skin or fat. Am me being beautiful is not just about my size, lot of things contributes to me being beautiful. So let people be, who they wanna be, if am putting on weight am gonna work on it” said Zari Hassan.