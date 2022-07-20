Popular Homeboyz Radio presenter sacked abruptly after 15 years

In a series of posts, Corine who had been at the station for more than 15 years left her fans speculating on her future at Homeboyz before finally announcing that she had been let go.

The presenter did not do her Jump Off show on Tuesday, fuelling more speculation about her exit.

Many of her fans expressed disappointment at the turn of events as it remains unclear why the seasoned presenter who had been crowned the queen of hip hop has fallen out with the station.

“This a joke. Same pay since 3007 [sic],” read one of her posts giving a glimpse into the underlying issues she was facing.

She also expressed her dissatisfaction with the takeover of Homeboyz Radio by Radio Africa Group, where she supported a fan who claimed that the partnership was not working.

“For sure. I'm so happy you have been following the story,” she responded to a fan who critisised the move.

Corine is an award-winning show host and actress having clinched two Best Actress awards and the Hennessy Unkut HipHop Award for the best radio show.

This is a developing story and Ms Onyango had not responded to our queries by the time of publishing.

Corine’s exit comes nearly a month after presenter Charlie Karumi parted ways with the station after an 8-month stint.

Karumi who has been co-hosting the morning show alongside G-Money hosted his last on Friday, June 24, 2022.

The TV and radio personality made his debut on the Radio Africa-owned station on October 19, 2021.

In a series of posts, the Homeboyz crew and G-Money bid goodbye to the talented actor and host- wishing him all the best in his future endeavours.

Former Homeboyz radio host charlie Karumi and his Co-host

In a recent video, Charlie revealed that he relocated from Kenya to start a new life with his wife who is a postgraduate student at Courtenay in Canada.