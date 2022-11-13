Quiver lounge 'blessing', Kitale dancing nurse and more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Content creator Thee Pluto has welcomed his first child with his girlfriend Felicity Shiru

Taking to his Instagram, Pluto shared a photo holding his bundle of joy with a beautiful message he crafted in Swahili.

In his message, Pluto said he has achieved his dream of becoming a parent and the coming of his daughter has earned him respect.

“Nimetimiza ndoto zangu kwa kumpata mwanangu. Karibu duniani mtoto wangu @zoey_pluto Umenibadilishia jina nikawa mzazi na ukanipa heshima. Nakuombea Maisha mema. My true love ❤️,” Pluto wrote.

Pluto has already created an Instagram account for her daughter.

Thee Pluto reveals his rate card as he makes baby Zoey's second name public

Pluto has revealed the second name of his newborn daughter Zoey as well as his rate card.

Thee Pluto and his fiancé welcomed their newborn baby in the morning of November 4 and the young couple could not hide their joy of being called parents.

The new father in a Q&A session with his fans revealed the second name of their daughter after a fan asked to know the same to which he replied, "Zoey Muthoni Ndegwa alias Zoey Pluto,". Pluto had only introduced his daughter as Zoey Pluto prior to revealing the second name.

Pluto who has also introduced himself as an entrepreneur and a partner in a real estate company also revealed what he does in his free time in response to a fan who wanted to know what he does during his free time.

"For now am using my free time to teach crypto trading but at a fee. One physical meeting and zoom follow-ups for a fee ranging between Sh 15,000 and 25,000," he said.

Pluto has also made it public that he does not pay much attention to critics saying he has brothers to laugh with.

"I do not pay much attention to them. I have brothers to laugh with," he said in response to a fan who wanted to know how he feels about the people who constantly criticise him and whether it affects him.

TV queen Catherine Kasavuli hospitalised at KNH

Kenyans have pulled efforts to support legendary broadcaster Catherine Kasavuli who is currently at Kenyatta National Hospital.

According to the reports, Kasavuli, who made a comeback to the screens at KBC, was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Her boss at the station, acting Managing director Samuel Maina has mobilised colleagues to help the veteran newscaster.

"Dear friends, colleagues and well-wishers. Our dear colleague Catherine Kasavuli is hospitalized at the KNH Private Wing after being diagnosed with cervical cancer.

"For those who can, she needs blood transfusion urgently. Your prayers and moral support will be very welcome," he told employees.

Citizen TV news anchor Francis Gachuri also mobilised well-wishers on social media to contribute to the blood donation drive at KNH.

“Blood donation appeal. Legendary newscaster Catherine Kasavuli is hospitalized at the KNH Private Wing after being diagnosed with cervical cancer. She urgently needs blood. Kindly avail yourself and donate. Thank you,” Gachuri said in a post.

Kasavuli was earlier this year feted at the Annual Journalism Excellence Awards (AJEA) held in Nairobi on Friday, May 6.

Why I have more male friends than female - Jovial

Singer Jovial has opened up on why she prefers male friends over female in her circle.

The singer said male friends were relaxed and had little in mind compared to their female counterparts. Jovial said female friends were toxic and hardly ever appreciate each other.

“Someone asked me why I don’t have friends,I do have friends but male friends and that’s my team. There is no better-chilled group like boys anytime any day. We women don’t love each other, I have never understood why,” Jovial said.

The singer went on to reveal that was one of the reasons she even had more music collaborations with male artists. According to Jovial those that shared name tags such as babe, were the worst.

The negative energy by female artists Jovial said was one of the reasons there were fewer female artists in the industry than male.

“I hate negative vibes man! That’s why I prefer a male team. Focused! One of the reasons am choosy when it comes to female collaborations,” Jovial noted.

“Especially those that call you babe, those are the worst. Even social media pressure is female-driven, that’s why female artists are few in the industry,” she added.

A look into Jovial’s collaborations, only one involves a female artist, ‘Pita Nawe’, featuring Sylvia Ssaru.

Rayvanny leaks 100 DMs from ladies hitting on him

Award-winning Tanzanian musician Rayvanny has shared messages he has received from ladies hitting on him.

The DMs came flowing after the musician invited beautiful ladies to hit his inbox and show their interest in getting married to him.

Amazed by the high numbers that showed their interest in him, Rayvanny whose real name is Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa said he was not expecting to receive such a high number of suitors that according to him went as far as more than 200.

"I didn't know you guys loved me this much, I love you all. Today I am relaxed as I enjoy the photos of the most beautiful ladies that the world has to offer," he said.

He appreciated all the ladies who showed their interest in him saying he however cannot have all of them.

"But at the end of the day, you cannot have all the ladies in the world, I only need one. More than two hundred ladies in three hours and there are still more. I did not expect to see this. I love you all," he added.

A good number of the ladies told the award-winning musician how much they loved him, while others asked for his number. There are those who even went ahead to tell him to meet them in church for a wedding.

Celebs sympathise with Eric Omondi after loss of unborn child [Video]

Eric Omondi has shared that he lost his unborn child with his girlfriend Lynne on the night of November 7.

While sharing the sorrowful news, the funny man described the said night as one of the longest nights of his life, adding they fought for over five hours in an attempt to save the life of their unborn baby.

Eric said they never got the chance to meet the baby physically but they surely felt and will forever love him or her eternally.

"Last night was one of the longest nights of my life. We fought for over 5 hours to try and save our little Angel but God had other plans. We never met you but we sure felt you and will Forever Love you. Respect to all Women, no man on earth has that kind of strength Lynne stay strong. It is well," he shared.

The latest turn of events caught many by surprise as the two had not shared any news on their pregnancy and maybe they were waiting for the right time to break the news.

Fans were only left guessing whether Lynne was pregnant especially when Eric shared a clip of them showing off a dress he said cost him Sh 113,000 as it showed her with a bulging tummy.

Some local celebrities especially from the entertainment industry and netizens at large were quick to notice his message and took the matter with the seriousness it deserved to eulogise with the young family.

Eric Omondi's girlfriend, Lynne speaks after suffering miscarriage

Eric Omondi's girlfriend who is identified by her second name as Lynne has spoken almost two days after losing her unborn baby.

This comes after her partner, renowned comedian Eric Omondi shared the heartbreaking news on the evening of November 8 saying they had the longest night ever in the hospital after losing their unborn baby.

Lynne expressed her remorse for not being able to reach her full pregnancy time and unfortunately losing her baby whom she said she had carried for two months.

She regretted the fact that she would not be able to hold her baby adding she will however love her or him forever despite not having been able to meet up.

"My angel, I still can’t believe you’re gone. I’m thankful I got to have you for those 8weeks you were inside me. I’m so sorry I won’t be able to see your sweet face or massage your tiny feet. I will forever love you," she said.

Samidoh is worth fighting for - Karen Nyamu

Nominated senator Karen Nyamu has said her baby daddy Samidoh Muchoki is worth fighting for.

The politician in a question and answer session on her Instagram made the statement after a curious fan asked whether she was in a tangle for the mugithi singer.

“Are you fighting for Samidoh,” the fan asked

“Not really but he's worth fighting for,” Nyamu responded.

The sentiment by Nyamu comes days after she silenced those meddling in her relationship with the Mugithi star.

The mother of three gave her response by sharing a video of a woman diving in a pool with a caption that read:

"Vile mnaingianga kwa relationship za wenyewe hapa kanairo, mungu anawaona. (This is how you poke your nose into other people’s relationships in Nairobi, God is seeing you.)

Karen Nyamu's beef with Samidoh's US promoter escalates

What started as light internet banter regarding Samidoh's baby mama and his US promter Bernice Saroni has taken a different twist after Saroni was put on the spot by Nyamu.

Bernice Saroni who is majorly involved in Samidoh’s tour in the US did not take matters lightly when she was put on the spot by the nominated senator.

Nyamu in a Q&A session on her Instagram received a query from a fan who asked whether she knew her baby daddy had another woman.

In her response, Nyamu said she was even on a call with the said woman (Bernice Saroni) where they had a bit of laughter.

The matter did not even sit well with Saroni who accused Nyamu of altering the context of the video call to paint her in bad light.

“You are now calling me a mumaa, you are the same age as my mother, you should be giving me advice, not fighting for a man, esih nominated senator you are beyond this stupidity now you have stepped on wrong toes, you video called me wanting to know who I am now are you twisting the story that we are friends since when and how,” Saroni said in response to Nyamu's post.

Saroni went on to say Nyamu was mentally unfit and needed mental evaluation and urged her to focus on bringing up her children and try not to prove points every time. She also adviced Nyamu to uphold the post she held in the government

“You need mental evaluation otherwise I will drive you to therapy myself, don’t bleed on me with your past wounds, get healing. Is Sam the first person I am with, you try to prove to appoint every day, can't you let people breathe? Focus on raising your children like most of us are. At least behave like a woman of value or dignity,” Saroni said.

Kitale dancing nurse Lukresia Robai lands ambassadorial job

Lukresia Robai the Kitale dancing nurse has landed an ambassadorial job days after her video dancing for a sick child went viral.

Travel and tours company, Expeditions Maasai Safaris awarded the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) student the brand ambassadorship role and gifted her a four-day trip to Zanzibar as well.

“Not only did we award the amazing @lukresiarobai a 4-Day Zanzibar vacation but also made her our brand ambassador for the next 1 year. Help us congratulate her!” wrote the tour company on their social media.

While receiving the holiday gift, Lukresia expressed her gratitude for the recognition saying she was now happy in her profession.

“Woow amazing thanks to @expeditionsmaasaisafarisltd. I have received a holiday gift to Zanzibar for four days and three nights. I AM A HAPPY NURSE ❤️,” Lukresia wrote.

The new gift pack adds to the goodies the Kenya Medical Training college student has received since going viral.

Trans Nzoia governor George Natembeya offered to pay tuition fees for her until she completed her course and also promised her a job upon completion of her studies.

On Wednesday, November 8, Robai met Governor George Natembeya who lauded her for being positive about her job.

“I am very proud of this young lady, this is the kind of attitude we would like to see even for those that have completed their training. I have had her story and you can't believe she is the one dancing in that video.

Quiver Lounge owner speaks on viral dedication video as Pastor T weighs in

The owner of Quiver Lounge has set the record straight on the viral video of a cleric, who appeared to be blessing the new Quiver Lounge entertainment spot in Kenol, Murang'a.

The video sent tongues wagging with netizens raising concerns with the clergy being involved in the opening of nightclubs, prompting the owner of the popular entertainment spot, Mr. Peter Mbugua to speak out.

Mr Mbugua clarified that the clergy were there to consecrate the mall on which the club is located, noting that it was the entire mall that was being blessed and not the club as alleged by some.

" As you've already been told, the mall in which Quiver Lounge sits, was being dedicated to God as any business person would as he embarks on a new business challenge. While Quiver Lounge is a nightspot, it also enjoyed the blessings from the priests since it's also part of the many businesses the Murang'a mall hosts." Mr. Mbugua explained to Citizen Digital.

He added that Quiver Lounge had no knowledge on the presence of the clergy and had not sought their services in this instance, but is happy that the business was blessed alongside other tenants at the mall.

"We have always sought pastors to pray for our nightclubs every time we open a new branch. This is a business like any other. There are a lot of risks in nightclubs - people can be stabbed to death with bottles, there are knives involved, fires in the kitchens, and stampedes too. We always ask God to protect us from hazards and we also channel a lot of our profits to the Church. I don't see any controversy in asking men of God to bless a new nightclub. " He added.

Pastor T weighs in

Among those who reacted to the vide is popular city preacher, Paster T Mwangi who urged the church to condemn the priests shown in the viral video.

"Shame! I hope the Catholic Bishop clergy will come out to condemn such actions and activity because it's not in line with our biblical ethics and doctrine.

"This club (Quiver) will be a base of immorality, marriages will end here, pregnancies will be conceived here and aborted at the same time, destinies will be aborted here hence the trade is not in line with our ethics. Jesus interacted with sinners but Jesus never blessed sin. Soon we will dedicate drugs warehouses and brothels in the name of a business. Hii nayo ni apana." Pasto T noted.