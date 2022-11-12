Quiver Lounge owner speaks on viral dedication video as Pastor T weighs in

The video sent tongues wagging with netizens raising concerns with the clergy being involved in the opening of nightclubs, prompting the owner of the popular entertainment spot, Mr. Peter Mbugua to speak out.

Mr Mbugua clarified that the clergy were there to consecrate the mall on which the club is located, noting that it was the entire mall that was being blessed and not the club as alleged by some.

" As you've already been told, the mall in which Quiver Lounge sits, was being dedicated to God as any business person would as he embarks on a new business challenge. While Quiver Lounge is a nightspot, it also enjoyed the blessings from the priests since it's also part of the many businesses the Murang'a mall hosts." Mr. Mbugua explained to Citizen Digital.

He added that Quiver Lounge had no knowledge on the presence of the clergy and had not sought their services in this instance, but is happy that the business was blessed alongside other tenants at the mall.

Pulse Live Kenya

"We have always sought pastors to pray for our nightclubs every time we open a new branch. This is a business like any other. There are a lot of risks in nightclubs - people can be stabbed to death with bottles, there are knives involved, fires in the kitchens, and stampedes too. We always ask God to protect us from hazards and we also channel a lot of our profits to the Church. I don't see any controversy in asking men of God to bless a new nightclub. " He added.

Pastor T weighs in

Among those who reacted to the vide is popular city preacher, Paster T Mwangi who urged the church to condemn the priests shown in the viral video.

"Shame! I hope the Catholic Bishop clergy will come out to condemn such actions and activity because it's not in line with our biblical ethics and doctrine.

"This club (Quiver) will be a base of immorality, marriages will end here, pregnancies will be conceived here and aborted at the same time, destinies will be aborted here hence the trade is not in line with our ethics. Jesus interacted with sinners but Jesus never blessed sin. Soon we will dedicate drugs warehouses and brothels in the name of a business. Hii nayo ni apana." Pasto T noted.

Quiver Lounge is a popular entertainment spot in the city.