R Kelly convicted and acquitted in child pornography case involving goddaughter

In a report by CNN, R Kelly was acquitted on one count each of conspiracy to obstruct justice and conspiracy to receive child pornography as well as two counts of receiving child pornography.

pulse senegal

The singer's attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, said her client had a "sense of relief" that this case is now behind him adding that she feels the prosecutors overblown their case against her client. Bonjean said she is considering filing an appeal.

"If this jury concluded that he was guilty on the first three counts, would they care enough to consider the evidence on the rest? And they demonstrated that they did. They did their job. They looked at each count separately," Bonjean said after the court's verdict.