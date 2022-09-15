RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

R Kelly convicted and acquitted in child pornography case involving goddaughter

Selorm Tali

R. Kelly has been convicted of multiple child pornography charges at a Chicago federal trial and acquitted on others.

The RnB singer serving a sentence in another State was convicted on three of four counts of production of child pornography and three of five counts of enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.

In a report by CNN, R Kelly was acquitted on one count each of conspiracy to obstruct justice and conspiracy to receive child pornography as well as two counts of receiving child pornography.

The singer's attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, said her client had a "sense of relief" that this case is now behind him adding that she feels the prosecutors overblown their case against her client. Bonjean said she is considering filing an appeal.

"If this jury concluded that he was guilty on the first three counts, would they care enough to consider the evidence on the rest? And they demonstrated that they did. They did their job. They looked at each count separately," Bonjean said after the court's verdict.

Jurors deliberated for about 10 hours after listening to three weeks-worth of testimony, including one from a woman who testified anonymously that Kelly sexually abused her and recorded the interactions when she was as young as 14.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
