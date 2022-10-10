RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Willis Raburu's message to his father on his birthday

Masia Wambua

Willis Raburu celebrated his father's birthday by praising him as a pillar of strength.

Willis Raburu
Willis Raburu

Citizen TV news anchor Willis Raburu has celebrated his father as a pillar of strength and wisdom as he turns a year older.

Read Also

Taking to his Twitter handle, the 1o over 10 presenter, recognized his father as a pillar from which he draws strength adding that he loves him.

Raburu shared photos of his father on his Twitter handle enjoying the breeze in the coastal region of Malindi where the family had surprised him to days ago.

Willis Raburu's father in Malindi (Courtesy, Willis Raburu's twitter handle)
Willis Raburu's father in Malindi (Courtesy, Willis Raburu's twitter handle) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Willis Raburu & Ivy Namu welcome baby number 2 [Photos]

"Happy birthday to the Boss! Love you dad! You are such a pillar of strength and wisdom," Raburu wrote.

Although he did not share the age Peter Raburu, his father was turning to, it is understood that he is over 70 years.

Last week on October 4, Willi Raburu and his siblings surprised their father with a sweet vacation to Malindi for his birthday celebrations without his knowledge.

The media personality together with his wife, Ivy Namu shared a video showing how their father was surprised to learn about the vacation as seen in the clip that Ivy and Raburu shared on their insta stories.

Peter Raburu, father to Willis Raburu enjoying the coast breeze (photo courtesy of Willis Raburu, Twitter)
Peter Raburu, father to Willis Raburu enjoying the coast breeze (photo courtesy of Willis Raburu, Twitter) Pulse Live Kenya

ALSO READ: Willis Raburu speaks on new body, Sh900,000 weight loss surgery [Photos]

Raburu senior a former Nyanza Provincial Commissioner (PC) held his head in disbelief and exclaimed as he couldn't believe it shaking his head in disbelief, wondering how his family had honored him.

He ran out of speech and exclaimed "Oh my God!" repeatedly in disbelief at what his children had done to him days before his birthday.

Willis's wife Ivy Namu, his sister Mueni Raburu and his mother were all present to celebrate their father's birthday.

Raburu and his wife Ivy Namu are blessed with two children, a boy and a girl with whom the couple shares nice times and moments visiting places and doing a lot of things together both in house and out of the house.

Peter Raburu, father to Willis Raburu reacts as his children surprise him with a vacation to Malindi
Peter Raburu, father to Willis Raburu reacts as his children surprise him with a vacation to Malindi Pulse Live Kenya

Raburu also shared clips and photos of the extended family having nice times in an undisclosed location.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Akothee takes a swipe at former Tahidi High actor Omosh

Akothee takes a swipe at former Tahidi High actor Omosh

Akothee makes offer to Omosh amid reports that his wife left him

Akothee makes offer to Omosh amid reports that his wife left him

Willis Raburu's message to his father on his birthday

Willis Raburu's message to his father on his birthday

Inside Kenya’s murky showbiz industry, lies and clout chasing

Inside Kenya’s murky showbiz industry, lies and clout chasing

I'm offically on the count down - Diana Marua gives update on pregnancy

I'm offically on the count down - Diana Marua gives update on pregnancy

Chuck Norris says his 101-year old mother made him a martial arts hero

Chuck Norris says his 101-year old mother made him a martial arts hero

Ciru Miriuki places Vera Sidika, Bahati on the chopping board with savage tackle

Ciru Miriuki places Vera Sidika, Bahati on the chopping board with savage tackle

I rely on hate to succeed - Vera Sidika responds to trolls after new music video

I rely on hate to succeed - Vera Sidika responds to trolls after new music video

Hit or miss: How new 'hyped' music videos have been received by fans

Hit or miss: How new 'hyped' music videos have been received by fans

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 Countdown!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
October 15, 2022
Pulse Influencer Awards happening today!

Trending

R&B singer Brown Mauzo with his partner Vera Sidika

Brown Mauzo finally speaks after wife Vera Sidika removed implants

Vera Sidika in a photo posted on October 5, 2022

Don't ruin your life - Vera Sidika unveils new look after removing implants [Photos]

Vera Sidika

Fans react to socialite Vera Sidika's new look after removing implants [Reactions]

A collage of Eve Mungai and the content creator identified as CP Karao

Bien links Eric Omondi to GSU imposter in Eve Mungai saga