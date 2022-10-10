Willis Raburu's message to his father on his birthday

Taking to his Twitter handle, the 1o over 10 presenter, recognized his father as a pillar from which he draws strength adding that he loves him.

Raburu shared photos of his father on his Twitter handle enjoying the breeze in the coastal region of Malindi where the family had surprised him to days ago.

"Happy birthday to the Boss! Love you dad! You are such a pillar of strength and wisdom," Raburu wrote.

Although he did not share the age Peter Raburu, his father was turning to, it is understood that he is over 70 years.

Last week on October 4, Willi Raburu and his siblings surprised their father with a sweet vacation to Malindi for his birthday celebrations without his knowledge.

The media personality together with his wife, Ivy Namu shared a video showing how their father was surprised to learn about the vacation as seen in the clip that Ivy and Raburu shared on their insta stories.

Raburu senior a former Nyanza Provincial Commissioner (PC) held his head in disbelief and exclaimed as he couldn't believe it shaking his head in disbelief, wondering how his family had honored him.

He ran out of speech and exclaimed "Oh my God!" repeatedly in disbelief at what his children had done to him days before his birthday.

Willis's wife Ivy Namu, his sister Mueni Raburu and his mother were all present to celebrate their father's birthday.

Raburu and his wife Ivy Namu are blessed with two children, a boy and a girl with whom the couple shares nice times and moments visiting places and doing a lot of things together both in house and out of the house.

