Radio Citizen's Fred Obachi Machoka celebrates father as he turns 99 [Photo]

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022 the Roga Roga host penned down a powerful message wishing his father a healthy life and happy days ahead.

“Year 99 loading.....Happy Birthday dad. We thank the Almighty God for this far He has brought you. Your presence around us is a blessing like no other. We pray that He grants you more but healthy and happy days ahead,” read Fred Obachi Machoka’s message to his dad.

Uncle Fred Machoka’s father Mzee Mathew Obachi was a teacher who insisted on discipline and never spared his children of their mistakes.

Radio Citizen’s Fred Obachi Machoka celebrates his father as he turns 99 [Photo] Pulse Live Kenya

In November last year Machoka was again in the headlines at a time he was pampering his wife Sophie with sweet words while celebrating 41 years of marriage.

The seasoned media personality celebrated his wife, confessing that theirs was love at first sight, as they fell in love instantly.

“Some people say that love at first sight doesn't last, don't believe them! I met a young beautiful girl in the 20th century and we fell in love instantly, now in the 21st century we are still as tight if not tighter! What does that say…love at first sight can last for centuries Mungu akipenda. Happy Birthday my love...I don't know much but I know I love you", shared Fred Obachi Machoka.

In December 2019, Machoka and his wife Sophie celebrated 40 years of marriage at a colourful ceremony held at their ranch in Isinya, Kajiado County.

Fred Obachi Machoka and his wife Sophie Pulse Live Kenya

Renewing their wedding vows, Machoka, who prides in the moniker 'the blackest man in black Africa', serenaded his wife as they hosted their close family and friends for their special event.