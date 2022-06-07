RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Radio Citizen's Fred Obachi Machoka celebrates father as he turns 99 [Photo]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Your presence around us is a blessing like no other - Machoka to his father

Radio Citizen’s Fred Obachi Machoka celebrates his father as he turns 99 [Photo]
Radio Citizen’s Fred Obachi Machoka celebrates his father as he turns 99 [Photo]

Veteran media personality and radio Citizen presenter Fred Obachi Machoka is out here celebrating his father upon turning 99-years-old.

Recommended articles

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022 the Roga Roga host penned down a powerful message wishing his father a healthy life and happy days ahead.

“Year 99 loading.....Happy Birthday dad. We thank the Almighty God for this far He has brought you. Your presence around us is a blessing like no other. We pray that He grants you more but healthy and happy days ahead,” read Fred Obachi Machoka’s message to his dad.

Uncle Fred Machoka’s father Mzee Mathew Obachi was a teacher who insisted on discipline and never spared his children of their mistakes.

Radio Citizen’s Fred Obachi Machoka celebrates his father as he turns 99 [Photo]
Radio Citizen’s Fred Obachi Machoka celebrates his father as he turns 99 [Photo] Radio Citizen’s Fred Obachi Machoka celebrates his father as he turns 99 [Photo] Pulse Live Kenya

In November last year Machoka was again in the headlines at a time he was pampering his wife Sophie with sweet words while celebrating 41 years of marriage.

The seasoned media personality celebrated his wife, confessing that theirs was love at first sight, as they fell in love instantly.

“Some people say that love at first sight doesn't last, don't believe them! I met a young beautiful girl in the 20th century and we fell in love instantly, now in the 21st century we are still as tight if not tighter! What does that say…love at first sight can last for centuries Mungu akipenda. Happy Birthday my love...I don't know much but I know I love you", shared Fred Obachi Machoka.

In December 2019, Machoka and his wife Sophie celebrated 40 years of marriage at a colourful ceremony held at their ranch in Isinya, Kajiado County.

Fred Obachi Machoka and his wife Sophie
Fred Obachi Machoka and his wife Sophie Fred Obachi Machoka and his wife Sophie Pulse Live Kenya

Renewing their wedding vows, Machoka, who prides in the moniker 'the blackest man in black Africa', serenaded his wife as they hosted their close family and friends for their special event.

Everyone in the invite-only event was full of glee as they watched a couple that has been immersed in love for 40 blissful years make their promise to stick together yet again.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Singer Otile Brown shares photos of the new mansion he is building

Singer Otile Brown shares photos of the new mansion he is building

Radio Citizen's Fred Obachi Machoka celebrates father as he turns 99 [Photo]

Radio Citizen's Fred Obachi Machoka celebrates father as he turns 99 [Photo]

Why former radio host Kelvin Migongo has dropped out of Nakuru senatorial race

Why former radio host Kelvin Migongo has dropped out of Nakuru senatorial race

Nadia Mukami teams up with 'Pombe' hitmaker Iyanii for a new banger [Video]

Nadia Mukami teams up with 'Pombe' hitmaker Iyanii for a new banger [Video]

Zari Hassan set to land in Nairobi for her annual All White Party [Details]

Zari Hassan set to land in Nairobi for her annual All White Party [Details]

Singer Harmonize appoints Frida Kajala as his new manager, signals reunion

Singer Harmonize appoints Frida Kajala as his new manager, signals reunion

Otile Brown signs his first major ambassadorial deal [Photos]

Otile Brown signs his first major ambassadorial deal [Photos]

Actor Kevin Samuel opens up on his Igiza role, makes comeback in local scene

Actor Kevin Samuel opens up on his Igiza role, makes comeback in local scene

Why Eric Omondi has been put on compulsory bed rest ahead of Ugandan show

Why Eric Omondi has been put on compulsory bed rest ahead of Ugandan show

Trending

Alex Mwakideu reacts on Jalango's stolen money

Alex Mwakideu with Jalango staffers

Bahati calls out wife Diana Marua over her dressing

Singer Bahati and Diana Marua

Alchemist Bar shut down to allow investigations

The bar is owned by businessman Peng Chen who is married to former Citizen TV news anchor Michelle Morgan.

Top Kameme FM presenter Muthoni Wa Kirumba quits after 12 years

Kameme FM presenter Muthoni Wa Kirumba and President Uhuru Kenyatta posing for a photo