Mbusi heaps praises on wife with cute message as she celebrates birthday

Letting it all out in a brief but well-crafted message, Mbusii hailed his wife as the cornerstone of his success.

The Radio Jambo host professed his love to mama Staycie who he wished well in a message posted on social media which read:

"Happy, irie and Ital earthday to my dear wife. More life mama Staycie, Jibambe."

The Mbusi na Lion show host accompanied his message with a photo of Mama Staycie and a special cake he had ordered to celebrate the day.

The radio host has kept his relationship off the public eye but has at times been generous in sharing details of their journey together.

In a past interview, Mbusi recounted how mama Staycie paid for their first date before he became a big name in Kenya’s media and entertainment industry.

“She even gave me transport. If you want her, tell her the truth. I told her where I was living in Koch, it was a mabati house. She got pregnant for me and we survived. She ran away from her home and came to live with me."

"Her parents came to Koch and reported me to the police that I had abducted their daughter," Mbusi recounted during an interview on Churchill Show.

