Radio Jambo’s Jacob "Ghost" Mulee hospitalized
Causes of the hospitalization are unknown
The Radio Jambo Patanisho Show Host took to to social media giving thanks for a successful procedure.
“We thank God for a successful procedure. Well taken care of!,” read Mulee’s post.
On October 16th, 2020, Mulee had been involved in a grisly road accident as he was headed to work.
However, doctors at the Aga Khan hospital, gave him a clean bill of health and he was discharged.
Coach Mulee has however not disclosed the cause of his recent hospitalization.
