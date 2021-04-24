RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Radio Jambo’s Jacob "Ghost" Mulee hospitalized

Causes of the hospitalization are unknown

Harambee Stars Coach, Jacob Ghost Mulee has been hospitalized.

The Radio Jambo Patanisho Show Host took to to social media giving thanks for a successful procedure.

“We thank God for a successful procedure. Well taken care of!,” read Mulee’s post.

On October 16th, 2020, Mulee had been involved in a grisly road accident as he was headed to work.

However, doctors at the Aga Khan hospital, gave him a clean bill of health and he was discharged.

Coach Mulee has however not disclosed the cause of his recent hospitalization.

