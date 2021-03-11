Radio Jambo Presenter cum Harambee Stars Head Coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee is mourning the sudden death of his elder-sister Teresiah Kalondu.

Ghost Mulee shared the sad news via his social media pages, with a revelation that his sister will be laid to rest in Limuru on Wednesday.

“Fare thy well my sister Teresia Kalondu Munyui” reads Ghost Mulee’s post.

His colleague at Radio Jambo, Gidi Gidi, also offered his heartfelt condolences to Ghost and his family at this difficult time.

“At Limuru for send off of Mama Teresiah Kalondu elder sister to @ghost_mulee . Pole sana bro Ghost wishing you peace and strength during this difficult time. 🙏🙏🙏” wrote Gidi Gidi.

Netizens also joined the conversation sending in their heartfelt condolences

Radio Jambo’s Jacob Ghost Mulee in Mourning

Condolence Message

daddyowen “Pole sana bro.. Mwenyezi Mungu akupe neema na nguvu katika huu wakati mgumu”

ogadaolunga “Pole sana Mshefa”

terencecreative “Poleni saana🙏🙏🙏🙏”

bramwelkaramoja “Heartfelt condolences my coaches”

masikaayub “My condolences coach”

piukisasi “Pole sana coaches”

rashid_vosty_ras “Pole kiongozi 😭😭😭”

mpash_erick “My sincere condolences Coach”

atotos_sports_management “pole sana brathe 😢😢”

javanoch “My condolences to your family”

ruthmukuyu “Poleni sana😢😢😢😢...mungu awatiye nguvu wakati huu mugumu”

antwonmwai “Heartfelt condolences coaches”

evalinejerob “Pole sana mulei mungu awafariji wakati huu”

fionawambua “My condolences dear 😘 take heart”

eliascharles35 “Pole sana ghost mulee,Mungu awape faraja familia”

baewake “Twaumie muthangani na tukasyoka muthangani , may she rip”

muendowakaia “My heart felt condolences to the entire family and friends.. may her soul rest in peace”

sharron_nkatha “Pole sana Mulee,Mungu akupe nguvu na pia familia”