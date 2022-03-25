Mbusii shares update on co-host Lion Deh's health after surgery

According to his close friend and Teke Teke co-host Daniel Mwangi alias Mbusii, Lion is recovering well after surgery to remove Fibromyalgia (fibroids).

"He is doing well. He underwent the surgery and it was successful. Pia amewekwa damu and he might be discharged today or tomorrow, right now doctors are checking him on what they call pain management," Mbusii disclosed.

He added: “Alikua na fibroid kwa tumbo ndizo zilikua zinampotezea damu so lazima zingetolewa ndio maana akafanyiwa operation.

"(Lion had fibroids in his stomach, that was what was causing blood loss hence the need for the operation)."

Mbusii and Lion. Radio Jambo presenter Lion Deh hospitalized, appeals for blood donation Pulse Live Kenya

Since fibromyalgia is predominantly a female condition, a man living with the condition may find it difficult to get a diagnosis, as doctors must first rule out other conditions that have similar signs.

News of Lion Deh’s hospitalisation was first broken by Mbusii who said that his co-host had lost a lot of blood, making an urgent appeal for blood donation.

"Urgent medical appeal, Lion Deh has been admitted to hospital with severe anaemia and requires blood donation, blood group O-positive at Komarock Modern Hospital Utawala. Kindly assist and keep him in your prayers," reads the announcement from Mbusii.

Mbusii parted ways with his previous co-host Bonoko

Mbusii and Lion have been working together for some time now. They started off at Ghetto Radio and when Mbusii was poached to join Radio Africa Group, he tagged along his friend Lion.

In October 2020, while appearing on Jessy Junction, Mbusii disclosed that when the opportunity to join Radio Jambo presented itself, he first approached his then co-host Bonoko who declined to move.

He then informed Lion (his current co-host), who was willing to risk it all and take up a new challenge.

Radio Jambo's Presenter Mbusii Pulse Live Kenya

“Ukishapata greener pastures, huwezi kaa tu pahali, na hakuna mtu sikuambia Ghetto Radio kwamba naenda. Na nilikuwa nawaambia wamesema niende na mtu tunaeza fanya kazi na yeye.

"(I got an opportunity for greener pastures and you don't just let that slip by. I told everyone at Ghetto Radio about it and they all encouraged me to take it up and to find someone reliable to work with)," he narrated.

He further stated: "Mtu wa kwanza alikuwa Bonoko, but yeye akasema yeye ako home… Pia nilitaka niende na Dj niintroduce DJ huko. So mtu alikubali ni Lion na hapo ndo tukaenda. Sio ati ni kwa ubaya nilitoka Ghetto, Ghetto ni home, walinijenga for eight years. Sisi bado ni mabeshte.