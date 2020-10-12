Fast-rising rapper Bryan Black has disclosed that he was once told that he could not make it in the Kenyan music scene because of his colour.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the young rapper said he had gone for a talent search competition which he won, but one of the judges who is a well-known rapper told him that no one would watch his videos because he is not black.

The rapper whose name he did not mention told him that he would never get the attention he needed because what the industry wants is someone who looks like them.

Rapper Bryan Black narrates how he was told no one would watch his music because of albinism

Bryan Black mentioned that this got him heartbroken and depressed for many months but he has since gathered the courage and is making a comeback with new banger set to be released on Tuesday.

Despite getting discouraged, the young rapper has been working to see that he gets to the top, and is currently signed under Django Records which will be his new home from now on.

Here’s his post;

“There is a popular musician who told me I will never make it in the industry coz I don't look like others, Sijui kama alikua sure na kitu aliniambia ama ni mimi ndio sijui jokes😂😂 (Siwezi mention jina yake saa hii, mimi bado upcoming, maybe Ile siku video yangu itahit 1M) but before that.. *My first single dropping next week Tuesday on YouTube* . 🔥🔥🔥

So about a year ago I went to a certain campus here in Nairobi. Kulikuwa na Talent Search. I got called on stage and did my thing.

Rapper Bryan Black narrates how he was told no one would watch his music because of albinism

So there was this other guy who was a really smoking hot rapper too.. Bars on Bars, flow kurukaa🙌 niliambiwa I'll go head to head with him now that we were the last selected two.. I kinda feared him but .. Me ni *BLACK* , 🔥 I gave him rhymes after rhymes and after about two rounds honestly speaking akashindwa. Just by the look on his face and crowd going wild, he took off stage. me nikabaki apo being celebrated as a star 🤩😎then this celebrity "Judge" just stood and said .. "Kijana uko poa, rhymes uko nayo, but na hii industry ya Kenya akuna mtu atakuskiza because of a few things.. but the main is that we are used to dark skinned artists, You won't get the attention you need. Your videos ain't gon be played cause you don't look like "us" Bryan. I was so heartbroken and depressed for months. Anyway, I want to thank @zainabuzeddy she saw my selfie video first and reposted it. 🙏

@djshiti_comedian @vivianne_ke, and @samwestke, are my heroes man .. huge thanks to them.. 🙏🙏(They are in my first video by the way) @joewmuchiri and @nicki_bigfish, thankyou guys so much,.. and lastly there's my new home @djangorecords, I know that this rapper "judge" is going to love my music by force💯 lol 🔥Tuesday October 13th 2020🔥,” read his post.