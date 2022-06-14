RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rapper Cashy denies being a homewrecker, throws shade at ex-lover Khaligraph again

Dennis Milimo

Cashy throws shade at her baby daddy Khaligraph Jones over deadbeat claims

Kenyan rapper Karimi Muriungi popularly known as Miss Cashy has hit out at her baby daddy Khaligraph Jones again over claims that he has not been providing for his son.

In a series of posts via her Insta-stories, Cashy also dismissed allegations of being a homewrecker labeled against her by netizens with an explanation that her son was born months before her baby daddy got his first born daughter.

“Guys, some of you are asking my son’s age to see if I home-wrecked or something. This is the real timeline, Xolani –born September 2018 by Me

"The next birth – June 2019 – not by me. Age difference…months…smh na mnasema best darry…kwendeni sana,” Cashy said.

Cashy’s explanation comes at a time Khaligraph Jones's wife Georgina had put up a post crowning the rapper as the best dad ever.

“Haya basi tunapea ‘best daddy’ macho tu.

"Do you all see the BS now. I think it’s clear for everyone. I would rather be hated for being real than praised for pretending," she added.

In a separate post the Micasa Sucasa hit maker said that she was contemplating on approaching brands and companys working with her baby daddy to get a share of his earnings as child support.

“Itabidii mnitumie number za wadosi wa zile energy drinks za Nairobi na hizo brands zingine sasa. Mnielewe tu. Nicheze kama mimi mtoto wangu apewe at hoodies mbili za mvia basi. Back to school si rahisi na ambassadors wanasema they can do very little, but wanataka kuclaim kijana akiwa mbali, makossa sana,” Cashy said.

This is not the first time the rapper is attacking Khaligrah Jones for allegedly not providing for his son.

In October 2021, while celebrating the lifting of the nationwide curfew, Cashy indirectly, called out her baby daddy, saying with the reopening of the country the award-winning rapper will have no excuse but to provide for his son.

"I’m actually happy the curfew has been lifted because artists can go back to earning from night gigs.

"In fact, help me pray for an overflow of events so that your favorite rapper will have zero reason to claim he can’t afford child maintenance... it’s been so hard bana," said Cashy.

In September 2020, the rapper again accused Jones of neglecting his sick son (Xolani).

"Khaligraph excuse me, your son is sick. Health insurance? He is, and by all means his son as well. I have taken him to hospital, since conception he is now 2. and paid cash, with receipts that have been presented before my lawyers and his. Parents share equal responsibility, but even the law knows a child is where showbiz draws the line.

"Niko nayo, yes. But hapatikani... my son is sick. In a Pandemic, and he is being negligent, despite my efforts to engage amicably. My child’s rights mean more than theatrics and showbiz,” reads a number of tweets from Miss Cashy.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

