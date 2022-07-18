Rapper Cashy drags baby daddy to court over child support

On Monday, July 18, 2022 Cashy shared a photo while at Milimani law courts – with a revelation that she was honouring a court summon.

“Ukiitwa unaitika ulivyo, ukiwa mbali njoo na champali. Courage comes from God, the real judge and keeper of justice. Mungu wa milimani na mabondeni, go before us,” read a statement from Cashy.

Rapper Cashy Pulse Live Kenya

This come days after the rapper hit out at her baby daddy again over claims that he has not been providing for his son.

In a series of posts via her Insta-stories, Cashy also dismissed allegations of being a homewrecker labeled against her by netizens with an explanation that her son was born months before her baby daddy got his first born daughter.

“Guys, some of you are asking my son’s age to see if I home-wrecked or something. This is the real timeline, Xolani –born September 2018 by Me

"The next birth – June 2019 – not by me. Age difference…months…smh na mnasema best darry…kwendeni sana,” Cashy said.

Rapper Miss Cashy Pulse Live Kenya

Cashy’s explanation came at a time Khaligraph Jones's wife Georgina had put up a post crowning the rapper as the best dad ever.

“Haya basi tunapea ‘best daddy’ macho tu.

"Do you all see the BS now. I think it’s clear for everyone. I would rather be hated for being real than praised for pretending," she added.

In a separate post the Micasa Sucasa hit maker said that she was contemplating on approaching brands and companies working with her baby daddy to get a share of his earnings as child support.

“Itabidii mnitumie number za wadosi wa zile energy drinks za Nairobi na hizo brands zingine sasa. Mnielewe tu. Nicheze kama mimi mtoto wangu apewe at hoodies mbili za mvia basi. Back to school si rahisi na ambassadors wanasema they can do very little, but wanataka kuclaim kijana akiwa mbali, makossa sana,” Cashy said.

ece-auto-gen

This is not the first time the rapper is attacking Khaligrah Jones for allegedly not providing for his son.

In October 2021, while celebrating the lifting of the nationwide curfew, Cashy indirectly, called out her baby daddy, saying with the reopening of the country the award-winning rapper will have no excuse but to provide for his son.

"I’m actually happy the curfew has been lifted because artists can go back to earning from night gigs.

"In fact, help me pray for an overflow of events so that your favorite rapper will have zero reason to claim he can’t afford child maintenance... it’s been so hard bana," said Cashy.