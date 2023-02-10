ADVERTISEMENT
Rapper Gucci Mane welcomes second child with wife

Babatunde Lawal

In December 2020, the rapper and his wife welcomed their first child, a son.

Gucci Mane, Wife and New Child
American rapper Gucci Mane has welcomed his second child with his wife Keyshia Ka'oir.

The American rapper took to his Instagram page on Thursday to announce the arrival of his newborn baby girl.

“I’m so thankful that my baby girl is here and she’s so pretty and healthy,” he wrote.

The couple got married in October 2017. BET sponsored the wedding and created "The Mane Event," a 10-part TV series portraying the wedding preparations and event.

Mane released his autobiography, 'The Autobiography of Gucci Mane,' in September 2017.

He disclosed in his memoir that he has a son born in 2007 whom he was unaware of until the youngster was 10 months old.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
