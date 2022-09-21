Juliani responds to trolls on having a struggling career

The rapper and his wife Lilian Ng'ang'a have been on the radar of some Twitter users who trolled Ng’ang’a for leaving former Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua for the rapper.

The troll posts began after Dr Mutua shared a picture of himself in New York City where he was attending the United Nations General Assembly.

After sharing the photo, a section of Twitter users hit at Lilian Ng'ang'a for leaving what they termed as a successful man for a broke rapper.

Juliani, in a sarcastic response to the trolls, shared details of how anyone who wished to fund the next diaperrun for his son could do so.

In a disclaimer that followed Juliani's tweet, he confirmed that it was all in jest asking his fans to ignore the narrative because it is untrue.

“Please treat this message with contempt like the rest that keeps coming your way. Never believe what's online..” Juliani wrote on his Twitter page.

Hamchoki? Lillian Ng'ang'a laughs off KOT comments

Juliani’s wife Lilian Ng’ang’a, in a response to the trolls, said she was aware of the narrative online users were looking to create and was not going to fall for it.

"Just seen some shallow story that y'all trying to drag me into. Kweli hamchoki endeleeni tu, let me proceed with my day with my little boy," Ng’ang’a wrote on her Instagram stories.

