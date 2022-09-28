RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rapper Lil Wayne is selling his Miami mansion for $29 million

Philip Matogo

Rapper Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., known professionally as Lil Wayne, celebrated his 40th birthday yesterday and today he is putting his Miami mansion up for sale, the rapper is asking for $29 million.

Lil Wayne's mansion
Lil Wayne's mansion

Lil Wayne “built” the mansion 2017.

The Hip Hop star, who is also a songwriter and record executive, says his asking price of $29 million for mansion is a decent asking price. This is in view of the mansion being palatial with 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and other appurtenances.

Lil Wayne’s palace was originally worth $16.8 million. That’s when Lil Wayne acquired it and added so much to it one could say he actually built it.

The living room
The living room Pulse

The megastar rapper and singer pimped up the palace with high-end luxuries. These luxuries include a commercial-grade elevator, wine cellar, floating staircases, and an outside dock that reportedly soars like an elegant eagle 110 feet across the waterfront.

Moreover, the amenities and luxuries within the mansion's 10,300 square footage include a few other eye-candy treats with a movie theater inside it which is smoothed out with suede walls, that way the owner may entertain guests without any fuss.

Also, as they say, location is everything and this palace is found on the outside of the Allison Island gated community. Inside it sits a large infinity pool, complete with an open-air cabana with its own kitchen.

Lil Wayne no longer lives there, spending most of his waking moments in California Hidden Hills after moving close to Kylie Jenner last year. The latter was just one of many celebrities who showed up for his 40th birthday.

Lil Wayne’s Miami property was listed by Cyril Matz of Douglas Elliman.

