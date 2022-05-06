RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Prezzo cleared to enter Kasarani MP race

Interestingly, the expansive Kasarani constituency has never had a legislator win a second term, in the last 39 years

Rapper and businessman Jackson Ngechu, alias Prezzo has announced that he will be vying for the Kasarani Member of Parliament seat as an independent candidate.

In a post on his social media handles, Prezzo shared his clearance letter from the Office of the Political Parties registrar.

The document confirmed that the entertainer wasn’t a member of any political party.

A leader never sheds a tear; is one who ensures the people who believe will live with no fear na ahadi alizotoa, Mungu atajalia. Wakati umewadia (fulfils promises made to the people, God willing. The time has come),” read the post.

Prezzo had joined the Wiper Democratic Movement but resigned in November 2021 in a letter addressed to the party.

I write to inform you of my decision to resign from the Wiper party of Kenya under section 14 (1)(a) of the political parties act as read with article with article 38 of the constitution effective today,” the letter dated November 2021 reads.

The 'King of Bling' had previously shown interest in seeking the Kibra parliamentary seat before switching to now vie for the Kasarani parliamentary post.

Prezzo is one of the entertainers who have made public their bids for elective office.

He will be facing off against SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri who is also vying as an independent candidate after Jubilee gave the nomination certificate to incumbent Mercy Gakuya.

Since Andrew Ngumba won the seat in 1983 (then Mathare), taking the post from long-serving Munyua Waiyaki, no legislator has been re-elected in the area.

