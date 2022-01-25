Rapper Prezzo resigns from Wiper party

Prezzo said that he had parted with the Kalonzo Musyoka-led party without going into details.

The move to resign from Wiper seems to have been thought and executed months ago despite the announcement coming much later, on January 25.

“I write to inform you of my decision to resign from the Wiper party of Kenya under section 14 (1)(a) of the political parties act as read with article with article 38 of the constitution effective today,” the letter dated November 2021 reads.

Prezzo who has expressed interest in the Kasarani parliamentary seat concluded the short letter by wishing party members and stake holders the best in their future endeavors.

“I wish the party and its leadership and its members all the best in their future endeavors,” Prezzo said.

The 'King of Bling' had previously showed interest in seeking the Kibra parliamentary seat before switching to now vie for the Kasarani parliamentary post. It is also still unclear what ship the rapper will be sailing on during the much-anticipated August 9 polls.

Prezzo expressed his gratitude to his now ex-party leader, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, wishing the party well in the upcoming General Election.

“All in all, I will be forever be thankful to the wiper party leader HE Kalonzo Musyoka and wish the party all the best in their future endeavors,” he noted.

Prezzo is in the growing list of entertainers who have made public their bids for elective office.

MC Jessy

Comedian MC Jessy will be running for the South Imenti parliamentary seat under a UDA ticket.

DNG

In July 2021, media personality Davidson Ngibuini, popularly known as DNG declared his intention to vie for the Woodley, Kenyatta Golf Course ward in the upcoming elections.

DNG said that he is optimistic that he will win the MCA seat and be able to represent the people of Woodley in the Nairobi County Assembly.

Alex Mwakideu

Radio Presenter Alex Mwakideu is expected to vie for the Wundayi parliamentary seat come 2022.

The media personality has been low key as far as campaigns go but he had expressly stated his intention to vie.