Rapper Professor Jay admitted in hospital in critical condition

Professor Jay’s hospitalization was made public by his wife Grace Mgonjo, during a radio interview on Cloud FM.

Mrs Haule said that her husband is responding well to treatment at the Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam, asking well-wishers to help offset Jay’s hospital bill.

Several Tanzanian and Kenyan celebrities took to social media, to make a prayer for Professor Jay - requesting their fans to consider contributing towards Prof’s urgent medical drive.

Rapper Professor Jay admitted in hospital Pulse Live Kenya

Radio Citizen Presenter Mzazi Willy M Tuva was among the first Kenyans to wish Jay a quick recovery.

“Ndugu yetu, rafiki, msanii gwiji, Mheshimiwa Joseph Haule amekuwa mgonjwa takriban wiki tatu. Naomba sote tujumuike na familia yake kumuweka kwenye maombi. Say a word of prayer for our brother. Maombi yana nguvu ya kumrudisha katika hali yake ya kawaida. Let's pray. Get well soon big Bro,” reads a post from Tuva.

On Wednesday, WCB Signee Zuchu together with the Wasafi FM breakfast crew visited Professor Jay’s wife at Muhimbili hospital where she was taking care of her sick hubby.

“Leo mimi pamojana team nzima ya kipindi cha Goodmorning cha Wasafi FM tulipata wasaa wakwenda kumtembelea Super woman Wetu mke wa Our legend brother Professor Jay kwa ajili ya kumtakia kheri na kumjulisha kwamba tupo pamoja nae kwenye kipindi kigumu anachopitia .Lengo pia ni kumjulisha kua sisi na Watanzania walio wengu tuko pamoja nao na tunamuombea yeye na Kaka yetu. Get well Professor,” wrote Zuchu.

Clouds Media Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Joseph Kusaga contributed Tsh2, 000, 000 (Sh98,227.41), towards Professor’s medical bill.

Professor Jay’s political career