Rapper Steph Kapela goes after ‘Corazon’ as he drops new banger [Video]

Dennis Milimo

Kama Mungu halali lazima amezubaa - Steph Kapela singings

Rapper Steph Kapela drops new banger dubbed Corazon
Rapper Steph Kapela drops new banger dubbed Corazon

Rapper and Songwriter Steph Kapela has released a new tune dubbed Corazon and its reception is good.

Corazon is a spanish word which means "heart." The song talks about Steph looking for love in these loveless Nairobi streets. It is also a play on words which refer to Corazon (former socialite and entrepreneur) who is married to Frankie "gym" it. So Steph is basically in the gym looking for his Corazon as the hook goes.

The song was recorded, mixed and mastered by the multi-talented Ivan Odie, at Callivan Creatives.

Rapper Steph Kapela drops new banger dubbed Corazon
Rapper Steph Kapela drops new banger dubbed Corazon Rapper Steph Kapela drops new banger dubbed Corazon Pulse Live Kenya

This Swahili, English head bopper has a crazy beat produced by Derrick DO SPEAKS Okoth, USA Based Kenyan Producer who is known for his work on the BET show All the Queen’s Men.

Locally he has produced for the likes of Bey T, Kagwe Mungai, Xenia, Victoria Kimani and many others.

“The song was inspired by my friends Frankie Gymit and wife Corazon, I met them both at the gym when Frankie and I did a workout video. Corazon is Corazon so you already know. I’m out here trying to find my Corazon man,” says Steph.

Rapper Steph Kapela drops new banger dubbed Corazon
Rapper Steph Kapela drops new banger dubbed Corazon Rapper Steph Kapela drops new banger dubbed Corazon Pulse Live Kenya

Music Video

Shot at the culturally intoxicating Alchemist Bar and Grill. The visuals are stunning to say the least. A Callivan Creatives production, directed by Pulse Video of the year 2021 Nominee Ivan Odhiambo Odie. The fantasy is vividly brought to life from the seasoned director. Steph is in his acting bag, as the dapper, suited and bearded rapper chases after the beautiful curvaceous Shan Kristin.

Dennis Milimo

