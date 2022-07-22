Musician Stevo Simple Boy has revealed how an advertising deal enabled him to construct a house for his parents in his rural home.
Rapper Stevo Simple Boy reveals the highest amount he has made in is career
Simple Boy has since constructed a house in the village for his parents
In an interview on Iko Nini podcast, the fast-rising rapper said the most cash he has made in his career was while under Made in Kibra management, he secured a role in betting company's advert which saw him pocket a whopping Sh500K money he said he spent for his parents’ welfare.
“While at made in Kibra I got half a million from a commercial with a betting company, I spent the money to build my parents a decent home back in the village,” Stevo said.
Simple boy is who is currently under a different management said the rumors that his previous management was mistreating him were fueled by haters who according to him were not happy that he was rising fast in the music industry. The freshi barida hit maker said success in the creative industry was guaranteed if one was organized and did not remained humble.
Simple Boy said his music is inspired by him seeking to drive a positive message to society a style he say he borrowed from Tanzanian rapper Professor Jay.
On the plan to bring his freshi barida brand soft drink to life, the rapper said plans were in the pipeline to make the brand as big as possible.
In May 2022 the singer’s management trade marked the tag Freshi Barida which meant the slogan was legally owned the artist alone.
"The 'freshi barida' slogan has finally been trademarked under Stevo Simple boy's name and he now owns the exclusive rights for the use of this slogan as per legal authorities.
“Any use of the slogan in advertisements or promotion of products, events or for any other commercial purpose without notice will lead to legal charges as per the authority agreement,” a statement from MIB read.
