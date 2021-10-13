Rapper Visita appeals for Help, says he is broke & homeless

In an interview with Tuko, Visita said that currently he is being housed in a recording studio by one of his friends.

He mentioned that he was kicked out of his House due to rent arrears and now he doesn’t have a place to call home.

“Mimi venye nilifungiwa Keja, I had to look for ways to talk to my wife for her to take our kids to the village maana watoto hawezi teseka Nairobi…”

Nilikuwa nadozz hapa na Msupa, tulikaa hapa na Msupa kama wiki moja… ndo nikabonga na DJ Lebbz akaniokolea place ya kukaa. So this is real, unajua sometimes watu wanachukulia ni jokes msee akiwa kwa ngori. This studio belongs to DJ Lebbz and Mutua and I appreciate them so much for always helping me” said Visita.

Currently, Visita’s proprieties are being kept in a verandah, outside the house where he used to stay before being kicked out.

During interview, Visita, partly blamed Radio Citizen Presenter Willy M Tuva for his tribulations.

“… I don’t like Tuva. He is pretender. I don’t like someone who calls me and tells me I’m the biggest producer in Est and central Africa. Don’t tell me that if you don’t me it. Then he went ahead and took my laughter and performance track akaenda aka register skiza. Nampigia Tuva the first thing I hear is my voice. I have called him severally ananizungusha tu, I don’t like Tuva but don’t have a problem with him. I don’t respect him. My experience with Tuva is just bad it’s not a good vibe. I had respected him so much” said Visita in part.

He added that Tuva refused to play his Mapepo song on grounds that it was ‘dirty’.