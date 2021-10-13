RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rapper Visita appeals for Help, says he is broke & homeless

Visita needs your help

Visita
Visita

Renowned Kenyan Musician Visita is begging for help from well-wishers on grounds that he is broke and homeless.

In an interview with Tuko, Visita said that currently he is being housed in a recording studio by one of his friends.

He mentioned that he was kicked out of his House due to rent arrears and now he doesn’t have a place to call home.

“Mimi venye nilifungiwa Keja, I had to look for ways to talk to my wife for her to take our kids to the village maana watoto hawezi teseka Nairobi…”

Nilikuwa nadozz hapa na Msupa, tulikaa hapa na Msupa kama wiki moja… ndo nikabonga na DJ Lebbz akaniokolea place ya kukaa. So this is real, unajua sometimes watu wanachukulia ni jokes msee akiwa kwa ngori. This studio belongs to DJ Lebbz and Mutua and I appreciate them so much for always helping me” said Visita.

Visita
Visita Visita and Kenrazy make a music comeback Pulse Live Kenya

Currently, Visita’s proprieties are being kept in a verandah, outside the house where he used to stay before being kicked out.

During interview, Visita, partly blamed Radio Citizen Presenter Willy M Tuva for his tribulations.

“… I don’t like Tuva. He is pretender. I don’t like someone who calls me and tells me I’m the biggest producer in Est and central Africa. Don’t tell me that if you don’t me it. Then he went ahead and took my laughter and performance track akaenda aka register skiza. Nampigia Tuva the first thing I hear is my voice. I have called him severally ananizungusha tu, I don’t like Tuva but don’t have a problem with him. I don’t respect him. My experience with Tuva is just bad it’s not a good vibe. I had respected him so much” said Visita in part.

Visita
Visita Visita Pulse Live Kenya

He added that Tuva refused to play his Mapepo song on grounds that it was ‘dirty’.

“Tuva refused to play Mapepo ati video ni chafu but on the same same show anacheza ngoma ya Diamond ile ya nasema nawe watu wanashake alafu Mapepo hachezi. Siwezi sema nachukia Tuva, namdharau tu” said Visita.

