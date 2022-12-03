Raquel Muigai wins award for election feature story aired on Citizen TV

The former Citizen TV presenter was feted alongside Mercy Achieng of Identity Newsroom under the media category at the awards gala that was held in Kigali, Rwanda on Friday, December 2, 2022.

Muigai’s feature story dubbed Scars of the Vote was selected and voted to top the media category.

The piece that was aired on May 8, 2022 detailed the plight of four post-election violence survivors as temperatures rose with several areas marked as hotspots for violence as the country approached the August elections.

"We did it! We won the SDG Media Award 2022. Thank you to everyone who took their time to vote and to the entire team at Citizen TV that made the winning story Scars Of The Vote possible," an elated Muigai who currently works at Africa Uncensored shared after bagging the award.

It was a good day in office as for the Africa Uncensored crew as elsewhere, its co-founder, John-Allan Namu, won the Human Rights Defender of the Year in Kenya.

Veteran investigative journalist was recognized by the Working Group on Human Rights Defender of Kenya in appreciation of his efforts in defending human rights

"And the winner of the Human Rights Defender of the Year, John-Allan Namu. Congratulations on this befitting recognition for always putting ink on paper and voice on film for the sake of all of us. We celebrate you," the Working Group on Human Rights Defender of Kenya stated.

Pulse Live Kenya

"This is an unexpected but truly humbling award (given that I am a journalist). Deeply grateful and glad to stand shoulder to shoulder with human rights defenders," Namu said.