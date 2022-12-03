RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Raquel Muigai wins award for election feature story aired on Citizen TV

Charles Ouma

Congratulations!

Raquel Muigai poses for a photo with her award during the 2022 African Climate Change and Environmental Reporting (ACCER) Awards in Kigali Rwanda on June 24, 2022.. She was announced as the winner of the SDG Media Award 2022
Raquel Muigai poses for a photo with her award during the 2022 African Climate Change and Environmental Reporting (ACCER) Awards in Kigali Rwanda on June 24, 2022.. She was announced as the winner of the SDG Media Award 2022

Raquel Muigai is the winner of the SDG Media Award 2022 in recognition for her role in promoting Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the country.

Recommended articles

The former Citizen TV presenter was feted alongside Mercy Achieng of Identity Newsroom under the media category at the awards gala that was held in Kigali, Rwanda on Friday, December 2, 2022.

Muigai’s feature story dubbed Scars of the Vote was selected and voted to top the media category.

The piece that was aired on May 8, 2022 detailed the plight of four post-election violence survivors as temperatures rose with several areas marked as hotspots for violence as the country approached the August elections.

"We did it! We won the SDG Media Award 2022. Thank you to everyone who took their time to vote and to the entire team at Citizen TV that made the winning story Scars Of The Vote possible," an elated Muigai who currently works at Africa Uncensored shared after bagging the award.

It was a good day in office as for the Africa Uncensored crew as elsewhere, its co-founder, John-Allan Namu, won the Human Rights Defender of the Year in Kenya.

Veteran investigative journalist was recognized by the Working Group on Human Rights Defender of Kenya in appreciation of his efforts in defending human rights

"And the winner of the Human Rights Defender of the Year, John-Allan Namu. Congratulations on this befitting recognition for always putting ink on paper and voice on film for the sake of all of us. We celebrate you," the Working Group on Human Rights Defender of Kenya stated.

Africa Uncensored co-founder and CEO after winning the Human Rights Defender of the Year 2022
Africa Uncensored co-founder and CEO after winning the Human Rights Defender of the Year 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

"This is an unexpected but truly humbling award (given that I am a journalist). Deeply grateful and glad to stand shoulder to shoulder with human rights defenders," Namu said.

The investigative journalist is the brain behind several award-winning investigative pieces.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Raquel Muigai wins award for election feature story aired on Citizen TV

Raquel Muigai wins award for election feature story aired on Citizen TV

Arap Uria finally meets Peter Drury in Qatar after viral plea [Photos]

Arap Uria finally meets Peter Drury in Qatar after viral plea [Photos]

Thee Pluto excited as he graduates and reveals the challenges he overcame

Thee Pluto excited as he graduates and reveals the challenges he overcame

YouTube names Thee Pluto & Pastor Ezekiel among top content creators in Kenya [List]

YouTube names Thee Pluto & Pastor Ezekiel among top content creators in Kenya [List]

Kenyans roast Nancie Mwai after pranking fans about closing her business

Kenyans roast Nancie Mwai after pranking fans about closing her business

Hamisa Mobetto counters critics questioning her son's fathership

Hamisa Mobetto counters critics questioning her son's fathership

Lupita pays tribute to late Chawick Boseman in sweet message

Lupita pays tribute to late Chawick Boseman in sweet message

Nikita Kering' elated after performing at BBC 1Xtra Afrobeats concerto

Nikita Kering' elated after performing at BBC 1Xtra Afrobeats concerto

Spotify releases most streamed Kenyan artistes & songs of 2022

Spotify releases most streamed Kenyan artistes & songs of 2022

Trending

Sarah Hassan, Shaffie Weru, Zuchu and Jackie Matubia

Diamond-Zuchu address relationship, Shaffie Weru opens up on firing from radio & more stories stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Wizkid

Wizkid set to make history with 2023 London Stadium performance

David Mathenge popularly known as Nameless

Grieving Nameless responds to fan's act of kindness

Bahati

Bahati pens heartfelt message to daughter Mueni as she turns 7