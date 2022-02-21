RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan mourn Pete actress Bi Salama

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

We had plans for our upcoming project but Allah had better plans for you...We will truly miss you 'Bi Salama - Lulu Hassan

Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan mourn actress Bi Salama
Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan mourn actress Bi Salama

Celebrated media personality Rashid Abdalla and his wife Lulu Hassan led Kenyans in mourning Pete actress Rehema Konde popularly known as Salama .

Recommended articles

Abdalla and his wife Lulu co-own Jiffy Pictures, a company that had employed Salama as an actress.

A heartbroken Abdalla said that he will miss Bi Salama dearly, acknowledging her huge contribution on the show (Pete).

#sisemikitu Nenda salama Bi Salama. Mola akailaze roho yako pema salama Bi Salama. Kwa pigo hili hakika hujatuacha salama Bi Salama lakini tunashukuru uwepo wako na mchango wako katika uhai wako.

“(Go well Bi salama. May the Lord rest your soul in perfect peace. This blow has left us shattered. We thank God for your contribution during your life time.)," reads a message from Rashid Abdalla.

Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan mourn actress Bi Salama
Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan mourn actress Bi Salama Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan mourn actress Bi Salama Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, Lulu Hassan mourned Salama with a revelation that they had a lot of plans together but God had better plans for her (Salama).

“Inna lillahi wa ina illayhi Rajiun...We had plans for our upcoming project but Allah had better plans for you...We will truly miss you 'Bi Salama"...mcheshi,mpole,mpenda kazi na zaidi mpenda watu.sikujua jana tungekuwa na maongezi yetu ya mwisho ila tunasema kazi ya Mungu haina makosa...Yeye anajuwa zaidi,kwetu ni dua na Mungu akuweke mahali pema palipo wema inshaAllah,” wrote Lulu Hassan.

Jiffy Pictures mourned Salama with a message that read; #sisemikitu Nenda salama Bi Salama. Mungu akakulaze pema salama Bi Salama. Tulikuwa na mengi lakini Mungu ndiye mpangaji wa kila jambo,”.

Former NTV Presenter Lolani Kalu also paid tribute to the actress, saying it is hard to believe that Rehema is gone.

"We must respond to what God has planned. It's a huge blow to lose a stakeholder in the film industry. Let us all be healed those of Pete (Maisha Magic Plus) We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return," Lolani Kalu wrote.

Bi Salama was laid to rest today at 3:00pm as per the Islamic traditions.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan mourn Pete actress Bi Salama

Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan mourn Pete actress Bi Salama

Rotimi gifts Vanessa Mdeee brand new mansion worth Sh56 million

Rotimi gifts Vanessa Mdeee brand new mansion worth Sh56 million

It is sponsored - Caroline Mutoko dismantles hashtag on food prices

It is sponsored - Caroline Mutoko dismantles hashtag on food prices

Reactions as rapper Noti Flow brags about spending Sh500K per week

Reactions as rapper Noti Flow brags about spending Sh500K per week

Kikuyu singer DJ Fatxo buys his girlfriend a new car for her birthday [Photos]

Kikuyu singer DJ Fatxo buys his girlfriend a new car for her birthday [Photos]

Online dancer surprises Corazon Kwamboka after announcing she is single

Online dancer surprises Corazon Kwamboka after announcing she is single

Bahati elated as ‘Adhiambo’ ft Prince Indah clocks 10 million views

Bahati elated as ‘Adhiambo’ ft Prince Indah clocks 10 million views

Daughter recalls dad's last words before fatal Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302

Daughter recalls dad's last words before fatal Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302

Rayvanny speaks on leaving WCB Wasafi after signing multi-million deal

Rayvanny speaks on leaving WCB Wasafi after signing multi-million deal

Trending

Jackie Matubia dating actor Madiba, Alikiba's wife files for divorce & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Alikiba, Jackie Matubia, Madiba, The Bahati's and Betty Kyallo

Bahati forced to address claims of faking his expensive gifts

Bahati forced to clear the air over claims of faking his expensive gifts

I'm single - Corazon Kwamboka announces, deletes all photos of Frankie JustGymIt

Kenyan social media personality Corazon Kwamboka

Ringtone chased from Size 8’s Album launch by DJ Mo [Video]

Ringtone chased from Size 8’s Album launch by DJ Mo [Video]