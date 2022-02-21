Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan mourn Pete actress Bi Salama

Abdalla and his wife Lulu co-own Jiffy Pictures, a company that had employed Salama as an actress.

A heartbroken Abdalla said that he will miss Bi Salama dearly, acknowledging her huge contribution on the show (Pete).

“#sisemikitu Nenda salama Bi Salama. Mola akailaze roho yako pema salama Bi Salama. Kwa pigo hili hakika hujatuacha salama Bi Salama lakini tunashukuru uwepo wako na mchango wako katika uhai wako.

“(Go well Bi salama. May the Lord rest your soul in perfect peace. This blow has left us shattered. We thank God for your contribution during your life time.)," reads a message from Rashid Abdalla.

On the other hand, Lulu Hassan mourned Salama with a revelation that they had a lot of plans together but God had better plans for her (Salama).

“Inna lillahi wa ina illayhi Rajiun...We had plans for our upcoming project but Allah had better plans for you...We will truly miss you 'Bi Salama"...mcheshi,mpole,mpenda kazi na zaidi mpenda watu.sikujua jana tungekuwa na maongezi yetu ya mwisho ila tunasema kazi ya Mungu haina makosa...Yeye anajuwa zaidi,kwetu ni dua na Mungu akuweke mahali pema palipo wema inshaAllah,” wrote Lulu Hassan.

Jiffy Pictures mourned Salama with a message that read; “#sisemikitu Nenda salama Bi Salama. Mungu akakulaze pema salama Bi Salama. Tulikuwa na mengi lakini Mungu ndiye mpangaji wa kila jambo,”.

Former NTV Presenter Lolani Kalu also paid tribute to the actress, saying it is hard to believe that Rehema is gone.

"We must respond to what God has planned. It's a huge blow to lose a stakeholder in the film industry. Let us all be healed those of Pete (Maisha Magic Plus) We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return," Lolani Kalu wrote.