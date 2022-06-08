RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rashid Abdalla's reaction after Simple Boy named Lulu Hassan as Tanzanian president

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

In a recent interview Stevo said that the Tanzanian President is called Lulu Hassan instead of Samia Suluhu Hassan

Rashid Abdalla, Lulu Hassan and Stevo Simple Boy
Rashid Abdalla, Lulu Hassan and Stevo Simple Boy

Citizen TV Swahili news anchor Rashid Abdalla has reacted to musician Stevo Simple Boy’s video crowning his wife Lulu Hassan as the Tanzanian President.

On June 6, 2022 Simple Boy appeared on comedian Oga Obinna’s show and he was tasked to name the Tanzanian President as part of the questions that had been drafted for him.

Name of the Tanzanian president? Oga Obinna posed.

In a quick rejoinder, the Freshi Baradi hitmaker struggled with the question - trying hard to remember her name before settling on Citizen TV’s Lulu Hassan.

Stevo Simple Boy
Stevo Simple Boy Pulse Live Kenya

“Anaitwa (Long pause), Lulu Hassan, nimepata ama nimekosea,” Stevo Simple Boy replied, an answer that left the host of the show in stitches.

Rashid Abdalla re-shared the interview on his Instagram page that enjoys a following of over 671K followers with a correction that the Tanzanian President is called Samia Suluhu Hassan.

#sisemikitu Chairman @ogaobinna hii imenimaliza. @stevosimpleboy8 😂😂😂 sisemikitu bro. #kulacoolershow #aminakwadua #raisnisamiasuluhuhassan,” reads Rashid Abdalla’s reaction to the video.

A section of his fans also joined the conversation – laughing at Stevo Simple Boy’s confusion - a number saying he was prophesying greatness for Lulu Hassan.

During the interview, Simple Boy also admitted that he knew his ex-girlfriend Pritty Vishy was cheating on him with multiple men even before their relationship ended.

“Mimi nilikuwa najua hizo mambo zake, but what I want is for her to stick with one person because I know she has never dated one person. Najua watu more than 50 wamekuwa hapo,” Stevo said.

The musician further divulged that currently he is on a two-year contract with is new management with the option of renewal when it comes to an end.

Stevo Simple Boy and Pritty Vishy
Stevo Simple Boy and Pritty Vishy Stevo Simple Boy and Pritty Vishy Pulse Live Kenya

“I came to Nairobi in 2007 to hustle after completing class 8…the management takes care of almost everything from paying the house, bus fare to the clothes I wear. I moved from Kibera to Kayole but I’m planning to move again to a better place,” he added.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

