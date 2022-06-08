Rashid Abdalla's reaction after Simple Boy named Lulu Hassan as Tanzanian president

On June 6, 2022 Simple Boy appeared on comedian Oga Obinna’s show and he was tasked to name the Tanzanian President as part of the questions that had been drafted for him.

Name of the Tanzanian president? Oga Obinna posed.

In a quick rejoinder, the Freshi Baradi hitmaker struggled with the question - trying hard to remember her name before settling on Citizen TV’s Lulu Hassan.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Anaitwa (Long pause), Lulu Hassan, nimepata ama nimekosea,” Stevo Simple Boy replied, an answer that left the host of the show in stitches.

Rashid Abdalla re-shared the interview on his Instagram page that enjoys a following of over 671K followers with a correction that the Tanzanian President is called Samia Suluhu Hassan.

“#sisemikitu Chairman @ogaobinna hii imenimaliza. @stevosimpleboy8 😂😂😂 sisemikitu bro. #kulacoolershow #aminakwadua #raisnisamiasuluhuhassan,” reads Rashid Abdalla’s reaction to the video.

A section of his fans also joined the conversation – laughing at Stevo Simple Boy’s confusion - a number saying he was prophesying greatness for Lulu Hassan.

During the interview, Simple Boy also admitted that he knew his ex-girlfriend Pritty Vishy was cheating on him with multiple men even before their relationship ended.

“Mimi nilikuwa najua hizo mambo zake, but what I want is for her to stick with one person because I know she has never dated one person. Najua watu more than 50 wamekuwa hapo,” Stevo said.

The musician further divulged that currently he is on a two-year contract with is new management with the option of renewal when it comes to an end.

