Rayvanny confirms breakup with Paula Kajala during live performance

Charles Ouma

I made peace with my heart and ended my relationship with Paula-Rayvanny

Rayvanny and Paula Kajala
Bongo hitmaker Rayvanny has confirmed his breakup with Paula Kajala, putting speculation to rest.

Rayvanny who real name is Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa confirmed during a live performance in Sumbawanga on Saturday that he has made peace with his heart and parted with Paula, the daughter of Bongo movie actress Frida Kaja who is currently dating Haromize.

The Next Level Music President told his fans that he is single, urging his fans to never allow love to confuse them.

“Don’t allow love to confuse you, don’t liken love to food, I made peace with my heart and ended my relationship with Paula,” Rayvanny said.

Paula Kajala and Rayvanny (Courtesy)
Opening up on his struggles with love, the Bongo star recounted that he considered making a move both Nandy and Zuchu who is rumoured to be dating Diamond Platnumz.

His motivation in making a move on Zuchu was to take his former boss head-on while for Nandy, it was a little late as she was already off the market having wedded Billnass

“Mapenzi yanatesa jamani, nilitamani nienda kwa Nandy ila Billnass ashapiga Ndoa… nilitamani nigombane na Simba niende kwa Zuchu,” Rayvanny recounted his tribulations in a song.

Rayvanny and Paula made their relationship public amidst challenges after it emerged that Harmonize was also shooting his shots at the her at a time when he was dating the diva’s mother, Frida Kajala.

Rayvanny, Paula Kajala and Frida Kajala
Konde Boy would break up with Friday before reuniting after months that saw him splash millions and pour his heart out to the actress.

Rayvanny caused a stir recently when he hinted at reuniting with his baby mama, Fahyvanny at a time when reports made rounds that his relationship with Paula was on the rocks.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
