Am a billionaire - Rayvanny celebrates after signing new deal with South African company

Rayvanny taking to his Instagram said the deal made him officially a billionaire and took to his Instagram to share the milestone.

“Mama your son is a billionaire Now !! Am so happy to sign my first Big distribution deal in the world with my family @mziiki. MAMA MWANAO NI BILIONEA SASA 🙏🙏🙏🙏 thanks God ,big thanks to all my fans for supporting me,” he wrote.

This is the first major music partnership Rayvanny is getting into months after leaving the Diamond Platnumz-led WCB record label.

Rayvanny signs deal with Mziiki Pulse Live Kenya

While others congratulated the ‘Teamo’ hit-maker, others felt he was making a wrong career move and did not learn from his compatriot Vanessa Mdee who slammed Mziiki for failing to pay her dues

Reacting to the announcement, Diamond Platnumz congratulated Rayvanny welcoming him to the billionaires club.

“Vanny Baaaaaay!…welcome to the Billionaire Club! 🔥👑,” Diamond wrote.

On August 25, 2022, Atlanta-based Tanzanian songstress Vanessa Mdee put Mziiki on the spot over non-payment of her royalties as per the contract she signed.

The songbird further highlighted that she tried getting her money back using her management team but the company is yet to react to her issues.

"My goodness, money made from music is sought with difficulty by the artists from the creation until it reaches the people. Please Mzikii, I asked you to pay me my money according to the agreement we made.

"I have tried the professional way with my team but now you have reached the point where you have seized to answer," read the statement on her social channels