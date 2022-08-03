Rayvanny fined Sh2.5 million for performing at Nandy festival [Video]

The news of Vanny Boy being forced to pay the hefty fine was made public by journalists from a local radio station in Tanzania after the singer was spotted at BASATA offices.

According to those privy to the details, the Next Level Music CEO had not terminated his contract fully at WCB Wasafi, before making a surprise appearance at Nandy festival.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the star was supposed to pay at least Sh40 million (Tsh800 million) before being allowed to leave WCB and gain exclusive rights to all the music he made while under the label.

Following the virality of the story, Rayyvanny opted to clear the air with an affirmation that he is an independent artiste.

“Hallo people, Rayvanny is an independent artiste . Check my new management for all bookings. Details on my Bio,” Vanny Boy said.

In October 2019, Konde Music Worldwide CEO Harmonize, revealed that he paid Sh22.4 million (Tsh500 Million) in order to gain exclusive rights to all the music he worked on under WCB Wasafi and exit the label completely.

"Nilitakiwa kulipa million 500, Kiukweli kule sijaondoka kwa ubaya, tumefuata sheria na taratibu za mkataba! Nilitakiwa kulipa million 500 na baadhi ya gharama, kiukweli sikuwa na pesa lakini nimeuza baadhi ya mali zangu ili nifanikiwe kulipa hiyo pesa na kwa asilimia kubwa nimelipa bado asilimia chache tu ili niweze kutumia kitu chochote kinachomuhusu Harmonize" said Harmonize.

Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa popularly known as Rayvanny made a surprise appearance at Nandy festival in Songea, days after leaving WCB Wasafi.

This was the singer’s first major concert since announcing his exit from Diamond Platnumz’s owned record label WCB Wasafi after 6 years.