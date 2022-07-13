RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rayvanny official leaves Diamond's WCB Wasafi after 6 years [Video]

Vanny Boy has penned down a powerful message to Diamond as he exits WCB Wasafi officially

Diamond Platunmz with Rayvanny
Diamond Platunmz with Rayvanny

Tanzanian award-winning singer and Next Level Music (NLM) President Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa stage name Rayvanny has officially parted ways with Diamond Platnumz’s owned record label WCB Wasafi.

The Tetema hitmaker made the announcement on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, thanking Chibu Dangote for mentoring and nurturing his talent for the past six years.

“It’s been six years since we started working together. My team, my family WCB Wasafi, love and unity has been very instrumental in the success of our team.

"I have learned a lot and also we have achieved a lot together. I was the first Tanzanian artiste to win a BET award. I have been the first artiste to perform on big platforms like the MTV EMAs stage, Dubai Expo and many more," Rayvanny said in part.

Diamond with Rayvanny.
Diamond with Rayvanny.

Adding that; "I have been the first artiste to enter the billboard charts, first artiste from East Africa to hit 100, 000, 000 views on Boomplay. All this happened when we were together. Thank so much my family WCB Wasafi and my bother Diamond Platnumz for giving an opportunity so that the world can witness my talent that I was blessed by God to be able to help my family and reach where I’m now with lots of success.

"My Brother Diamond Platnumz, my respect to you will never fade or cease. I value so much your contribution in my life and my God bless you always. And all that you have done to me, May God continue to bless you abundantly. God bless you Simba,”.

The singer mentioned that he was going to concentrate on running his own record label - Next Level Music (NLM) and give other upcoming stars a chance to be signed by Diamond.

Rayvanny and Maluma
Rayvanny and Maluma

“When a child grows he goes out to establish his own empire and make his family proud. You have nurtured me and it’s my time to leave my home and go and establish a new home out there with the aim of growth and also giving others the opportunity. When I leave others can also get the opportunity to be helped and also where I’m headed I will be able to also assist others realize their dreams because I was also helped to reach here. My name is Rayvanny, V Vanny Boy, the Next Level President,” he added.

In March 2021, Rayvanny launched his own record label dubbed Next Level Music (NLM) and he has already signed an artiste by the name MacVoice.

He was officially signed under WCB Wasafi back in 2015 and released his first single under the label dubbed Kwetu in 2016.

Rayvanny BET Awards
Rayvanny BET Awards

In 2017 he became the first artiste from Tanzania to win a BET Award, after being crowned “The BET Viewers Choice Best New International Act”.

This made him the second artiste to win a BET Award in East Africa, after Eddy Kenzo who won the International Viewers Award in 2015.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

