Rayvanny raises eyebrows as he deletes WCB Wasafi from his Bio

Across check on the BET award winner’s profile indicates that he has edited out the bit “Signed under WCB Wasafi Label” that used to show he is a signee of WCB Wasafi.

The act has raised eyebrows among his fans and followers that he might be exiting WCB very soon.

Previously Vanny Boy’s Bio read “Musician from East Africa TZ, signed under WCB Wasafi, CEO NLM Music' but now its been changed to “CEO NLM MUSIC @nextlevelmusic_tz @havanna.tz BET awards winner,”.

Rayvanny Pulse Live Kenya

In February 2022, the singer declined reports that he was leaving WCB Wasafi after signing a new multi-million deal but the new changes seem to suggest otherwise.

Speaking after being unveiled as the brand ambassador for PM-Bet, Vanny Boy affirmed that he is at WCB to stay.

He went on to state that he believes in partnerships and WCB Wasafi has been instrumental in shaping the person he is today.

"Ikitokea Rayvanny anatoka Wasafi, inamaana kuwa atawaambia Wasafi kwamba anatoka. Hataambia Instagram wala watu wengine. Ukiskia neno grow, it means move from one place to another. Nilikuwa Rayvanny ambaye alikuwaa chini ya label tu, lakini sasa hivi ni CEO mwenye kampuni yake. Hii ina maana kuwa nimegrow kutoka point moja kwenda nyingine.

"Ikifika hatua nataka nifanye kazi mwenyewe, sio vita, mnakaa mnaongea. Lakini kwa sasa Wasafi ni familia yangu,” Rayvanny affirmed.

The singer went on to acknowledge that being under a record label is not always a smooth ride, but that doesn’t not mean that you stop working.

The Kiuno hit-maker argued that before establishing WCB Wasafi, Chibu Dangote was also being managed by another person (Papa Misifa).

In March 2021, Rayvanny launched his own record label dubbed Next Level Music (NLM) and he has already signed an artiste by the name MacVoice.

BET Award

He was officially signed under WCB Wasafi back in 2015 and released his first single under the label dubbed Kwetu in 2016.

In 2017 he became the first artiste from Tanzania to win a BET Award, after being crowned “The BET Viewers Choice Best New International Act”.