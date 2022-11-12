RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rayvanny and Diamond reunite in first song together after WCB Wasafi exit [Audio]

Charles Ouma

Rayvanny and Diamond Platnumz reunite in 'Nitongoze' hit song

Diamond Platunmz with Rayvanny
Diamond Platunmz with Rayvanny

Bongo stars Rayvanny and Diamond Platnumz have reunited and given their fans a reason to smile after dropping a new song.

The Bongo heavyweights teamed up to drop the song dubbed “Nitongoze” on Friday with fans receiving it well.

The result is as expected of the two stars: A perfect blend of raw talent, laced with matching beats and delivered with a great rendition in the familiar voices that have made the duo international stars.

A day later on Saturday, the audio which is accompanied by the lyrics had garnered more than 19 thousand likes, more than 367000 views on YouTube and was at number 16 on trending on YouTube.

The reception across other platforms was equally impressive.

After Rayvanny aka Chui parted ways with Diamond, few before the end of his contract at Wasafi Records, few expected the duo to work together in the near future.

For terminating the contract pre-maturely, the former Wasafi records signee was charged Tsh 800Million (Ksh 40 million).

Shortly afterwards, the ‘Teamo’ hit-maker was allegedly charged TSh50 million (KSh2.5 million) for performing at fellow star Nandy's festival without obtaining clearance from Wasafi Records as per the contract whose termination had not been finalized by then.

Rayvanny unveiled his own record label, Next Level Music and took his career to the next level, releasing hit after hit and winning awards in the process.

He most recently announced his entry into the exclusive billionaires’ club after signing a multi-million music distribution deal with South African-based music distribution company Mziiki.

Mama your son is a billionaire Now !! Am so happy to sign my first Big distribution deal in the world with my family @mziiki. MAMA MWANAO NI BILIONEA SASA 🙏🙏🙏🙏 thanks God, big thanks to all my fans for supporting me,” he wrote.

Rayvanny
Rayvanny Pulse Live Kenya

A few days later, the Next Level Music CEO was feted at the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Award (DIAFA).

He dedicated the award to Tanzania's president, Samia Suluhu.

