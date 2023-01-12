ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Vanny Boy announces plans to join politics during Tanzania's next elections

Lynet Okumu Pulse Contributor

Rayvanny following in the steps of Professor Jay, Mr Sugu and Msechu

Tanzanian singer Rayvanny 'Vanny Boy'
Multiple award-winning Tanzanian singer Shaban Mwakyusa, better known by his stage name Rayvanny, has hinted that he might run for the Mbeya Urban parliamentary seat in the forthcoming 2025 Tanzanian elections.

Through a video shared on his TikTok account on Wednesday, the music star disclosed that if all goes well, then he’ll be representing constituents very soon.

While filming the video, a voice was heard referring to him as "Mbunge wa Mbeya Mjini (Member of Parliament of Mbeya Urban)", before posing a question on the plans he has for his people.

In response, the 2017 BET Award winner accepted the name and said he was more than ready to offer his services to the people.

"Oh yeeh wana Mbeya Mjini... Mungu akijalia anytime... Itabidi tufanye kazi za wananchi.

"(Hey people from Mbeya Urban… God willing, then we will serve you)," Vanny Boy announced.

Rayvanny the CEO of New Life Music won a DIAFA awards in Dubai
READ: Biography: Rayvanny

The Next Level Music boss seems confident about serving his Mbeya Urban people.

Even though Tanzania's next General Election is two years away, the groundwork is already being laid by those planning to vie.

If he indeed runs for the seat, then he will join a list of other prominent Tanzanian artists who have joined politics over the years to bring change!

In the 2015 elections, hip hop singer Joseph Haule 'Professor Jay', was elected as the MP for Mikuni District on a CHADEMA (Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo) ticket.

Professor Jay started his music career in 1994 as a member of the group Hard Blasters and released a hit song 'Chemsha Bongo'

Professor Jay
Professor Jay Rapper Mwana Fa with Professor Jay Pulse Live Kenya

He was declared the new Mikumi constituency legislator after garnering 32,259 votes in the elections.

His urge and calling to get into politics was an inspiration from rapper Joseph Mbilinyi, aka Mr Sugu, who also won a seat in 2010 on the same party ticket.

READ: President Samia’s surprise call to Zuchu mid-concert

Music has played a key role in Tanzanian politics and musicians in the country have often played an activist role in Tanzanian society.

Celebrities getting into politics are not a new trend across the African region. From Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, and even Nigeria, the trend is growing and more celebrities from different sectors are joining the sphere.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
