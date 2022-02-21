RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rayvanny speaks on leaving WCB Wasafi after signing multi-million deal

Dennis Milimo

Vanny Boy forced to set the record straight

Rayvanny
Rayvanny

Next Level Music CEO Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa alias Rayvanny has been forced to clear the air on reports that he is planning to ditch the Diamond Platnumz’s owned record label - WCB Wasafi.

Speaking after landing a multi-million ambassadorial deal, Vanny Boy refuted the claims, with an affirmation that he is in WCB to stay.

He went on to state that he believes in partnerships and WCB Wasafi has been instrumental in shaping the person he is today.

Diamond Platunmz with Rayvanny
Diamond Platunmz with Rayvanny

“Wasafi ni watu ambao mimi nimefanya nao kazi mpaka nafika hapa nilipo leo. Wameplay part kubwa sana kwa Rayvanny, Mpaka mimi nafungua Next Level na kufanya vyote hivyo wapo wananisupport.

"Ikitokea Rayvanny anatoka Wasafi, inamaana kuwa atawaambia Wasafi kwamba anatoka. Hataambia Instagram wala watu wengine. Ukiskia neno grow, it means move from one place to another. Nilikuwa Rayvanny ambaye alikuwaa chini ya label tu, lakini sasa hivi ni CEO mwenye kampuni yake. Hii ina maana kuwa nimegrow kutoka point moja kwenda nyingine.

"Ikifika hatua nataka nifanye kazi mwenyewe, sio vita, mnakaa mnaongea. Lakini kwa sasa Wasafi ni familia yangu,” Rayvanny affirmed.

The singer went on to acknowledge that being under a record label is not always a smooth ride, but that doesn’t not mean that you stop working.

Also Read: Rayvanny x Maluma’s Mama Tetema hits number 1 on Billboard chart [Screenshots]

“Being under a record label, siku zote mapishano yapo lakini haimaanishi kuwa msanii mkubwa ndo lazima ugombane, utupiane maneno na label, hapana. Hata leo nikiondoka bado nitakuwa na team yangu ya kufanya nayo kazi, so ukikwepa split unakutana na split kwa mbele. Ikifika time ya Rayvanny kuwa Rayvanny itakuwa imefika lakini kwa sasa mimi ni Wasafi for life,” he added.

The Kiuno hit-maker argued that before establishing WCB Wasafi, Chibu Dangote was also being managed by another person (Papa Misifa).

Over the weekend, Vanny Boy was appointed as the new brand Ambassador for PM-Bet, a betting company in Tanzania.

WCB Signee Rayvanny
WCB Signee Rayvanny

Vanny Boy is one of the WCB signee’s with many collaborations with Diamond among them; Tetema, Vumbi, Mwanza, Salome, Iyena, Zilipendwa, Amaboko, and Quarantine.

BET Award

He was officially signed under WCB Wasafi back in 2015 and released his first single under the label dubbed Kwetu in 2016.

In 2017 he became the first artiste from Tanzania to win a BET Award, after being crowned “The BET Viewers Choice Best New International Act”.

This made him the second artiste to win a BET Award in East Africa, after Eddy Kenzo who won the International Viewers Award in 2015.

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

