Rayvanny floors Diamond to win coveted international award, dedicates it to Samia

Charles Ouma

Rayvanny becomes the first Artiste from East Africa to bag the award, beating established names like Diamond

Barely a week after his grand entry into the coveted billionaires’ club, Bongo hitmaker Rayvanny has achieved yet another milestone in his career.

The Next Level Music CEO was among those feted at the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Award (DIAFA) that went down in pomp and colour in Dubai at the Dubai Harbor Creek Marina on Friday night.

The Tanzanian star dedicated the award which honours exemplary and distinguished international and Arab personalities to his President, Mama Samia Suluhu Hassan amid cheers from the elated crowd.

He noted that the Tanzanian head of state has broken many barriers to become country's first female president.

“Naitoa Tuzo hii kwa Rais wangu Samia Suluhu Hassan, ni Rais wa kwanza Mwanamke kwenye Taifa letu. (I dedicate this achievement to my president Samia Suluhu Hassan. She is the first president in the history of our country).”Rayvanny explained amid cheers from his fans.

“Thanks a lot everybody who came out tonight but also I just wanna say thanks to Diafa award this means a lot to me but also it means a lot for Africa." He added.

Rayvanny has been flying high, following in the footsteps of fellow star Diamond Platnumz in the journey to cement his place among Africa’s greatest entertainers.

Billionaire status

Earlier in the week, Rayvanny whose real name is Raymond Shaban announced his entry into the billionaires’ club after signing a multi-million music distribution deal with South African-based music distribution company Mziiki.

“Mama your son is a billionaire Now !! Am so happy to sign my first Big distribution deal in the world with my family @mziiki. MAMA MWANAO NI BILIONEA SASA 🙏🙏🙏🙏 thanks God, big thanks to all my fans for supporting me,” he wrote.

In June this year, the Bongo star was nominated for the 19th edition of Premios Juventud awards that took place in Spain.

He was nominated in the OMG Collaboration category, becoming the first African to land a nomination and celebrating the achievement.

“First African artist to be nominated on @PremoisJuventud awards. #puertorico Category (OMG COLLABORATION) #Mamatetema MSANII WA KWANZA AFRICA KUA KWENYE TUZO ZA @premiosJuventud awards ZITAZOFANYIKA Puerto Rico, go vote now,” Rayvanny wrote in June after landing the nomination.

The ‘Teamo’ hit-make has been making waves in the industry just months after leaving the Diamond Platnumz-led WCB record label with the future looking bright for the talented Bongo star.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
