Reactions as rapper Noti Flow brags about spending Sh500K per week

The rapper made the revelation after she allegedly turned down advances from a man who wanted to have a piece of her at a cost of Sh200, 000.

In the private chats shared online, Noti described the money offered as ‘petty change’ that can't even impress her.

Notiflow Pulse Live Kenya

“Such men make me sick, always in my DM thinking they can buy me with peanuts. A guy earning $150 per week think he gat the balls to DM me and talk shit… I spend over $4500 per week, that on a lazy week. Usually I spend $10, 000 per week if I’m going out. Calm yourself down and get yourself checked,” Noti Flow.

The female rapper went on to state that she is happy in her relationship with girlfriend, King Alami and she is not interested in men.

“I’m very happy in my relationship with my girlfriend, I don’t need your petty change. The same applies to you all small girls and boys in my DM too, I don’t have candy and biscuits to give you all,” wrote Noti Flow.

Rapper Noti Flow and her girlfriend King Alami Pulse Live Kenya

However, a section netizens argued that Noti was just massaging her ego by throwing figures around. Others pointed out that no celebrity in Kenya can afford to splash Sh400, 000 in one week, leave lone Noti Flow.

Reactions from Netizens

yycomedian “Hakuna macoins,ni Manoti tu zinaflow kwa huyu madam”

nimrodnick “😂😂😂😂😂😂 tulipie deni ya China basi 😂😂😂😂”

dimanmkareclassics “Pesa haitaki kelele”

mutemi._ “Mi sioni io 1M anasema😁”

bandanafather “Nipee hio pesa nikuonyeshe vyenye unafaa kutumia😂😂😂”

marynyambura._ “Kwani sisi wengine hata hatufikishi limit ya fuliza😂😂”

_mbin.kuni_”😂😂Siri ni kujoin Illuminati wasee”

kenya_trending_socialites_ “Sasa 1m ni kitu ya kuringia😂😂”