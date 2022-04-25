RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Reactions over Size 8's viral video casting out demons during church service

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

The people judging Size 8 are the same who dance to party after party, sinners judging sinners – Twitter User

Kenyan gospel singer and minister Linet Munyali popularly known as Size 8 reborn has elicited mixed reactions following the virality of her video casting out demons during a church service.

A section of Kenyans On Twitter (KOT), made the Mateke hit-maker a trending topic on the platform, with everyone of one of then trying to weigh in.

A number of netizens seemed to differ with Size 8’s actions; while others were in total agreement - basing on the fact that she is an ordained minister.

On December 12, 2020 Size 8 was ordained as a pastor at JCC Thika. During the ceremony the singer recounted how many people doubted her faith when she announced that she was born again.

She also gave a vote of thanks to her husband Samuel Muraya alias Dj Mo as well as her spiritual elders.

Prior to the ceremony, Size 8 said that her spiritual journey had been like a movie following the many twists and turns she went through.

“My life is like a movie from the secular world to an ordained servant of God 😭😭😭 see God... Gods grace is real...I got born again in 2013 I started the Gospel music journey, five years later 2018 I went to bible school and graduated and now 8 years later 2021 am going to be ordained 😭😭😭😭 see God... And to God be the glory only by His grace, His power and spirit thru His son Jesus Christ has this happened,” she said.

Many comments left under Size 8’s video seems to be judging her from her secular days despite her transformation. Critics opted to re-surface her old photos and videos in comparison with who she is now – something that brought a sharp division among her diehards fans and critics.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

