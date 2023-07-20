The sports category has moved to a new website.

Regina Daniels appointed social secretary of Senator’s wives association of Nigeria

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She has landed herself an official role and we're here for it.

This was announced by the actress on her official Instagram page on Wednesday, July 20, 2023, after the Assembly held the day before. She expressed her excitement over the role and the idea of a great Nigeria.

Daniels, in her caption, disclosed that the meeting was hosted by Ekaette Akpabio, the wife of the Senate president, saying, "Yesterday was the first inaugural meeting of the tenth Senator’s Wives Association of Nigeria. Hosted by our mummy Her Excellency Mrs Ekaette Akpabio, the wife of the senate president of Nigeria."

Going further, she detailed the purpose and goals of the association and announced her new role in the forum.

In her words, "It was a meeting specifically about the growth of our country and ways in which we can help our senators/husbands and the First Lady of the federation serve the great people of Nigeria better. I was also made the social secretary of the forum. I look forward to a great Nigeria."

Regina Daniels with her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko,, who recently became a senator(IGTV) AFP

Her husband, Ned Nwoko, who recently got sworn in, won the Delta North Senatorial seat in February during the elections. He polled a total of 92,514 votes to defeat the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Mr Kennedy Kanma, who polled 86,121 votes, and the incumbent and candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi, who scored 36,816 votes.

Nwoko was then inaugurated as a member of the tenth Senate of the National Assembly on June 13 and then resumed office as a senator on July 6.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.
Regina Daniels appointed social secretary of Senator's wives association of Nigeria

