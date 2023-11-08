The sports category has moved to a new website.

'I would donate my kidney to Ned Nwoko than my father' - Regina Daniels

Dorcas Agambila

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has expressed her willingness to donate a kidney to her husband, Ned Nwoko, who is also the father of her children, rather than her own biological father.

This candid statement came during a conversation on a movie set when she was confronted with a challenging question about organ donation

Regina Daniels explained that if her father and the father of her children were both in a hospital with kidney complications, she would prioritize saving Senator Ned Nwoko for the sake of her sons. Her response highlighted her deep concern for her children's happiness and well-being.

Regina Daniels stated that preserving the health and life of her children's father is a top concern for her as a mother.

She indicated her desire to donate her kidney to her husband, emphasising the importance of her children having both parents in their lives.

"As a mother, I will donate my kidney to my children's father not because he is my husband but because I don't want my children to grow up without a father," she said.

Netizens praised Regina Daniels' thoughtful decision and praised her for putting her children's pleasure and well-being first.

Dorcas Agambila
