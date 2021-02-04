The Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has reduced the penalties for Wasafi TV from 6 months’ imprisonment and allowed them to resume broadcasting from March 1, 2021.

On January 5, 2021, TCRA banned the Diamond Platnumz owned station for six months for airing unauthorized content.

“TCRA imetafakari upya uamuzi wake wa awali na imeamua kupunguza adhabu hii dhidi ya Wasafi TV, ambapo adhabu hiyo sasa itaishia Februari 28 ,2021” said TRCA.

Diamond at past Presser

Violating Broadcasting Regulations

The authority (TCRA) reached on a decision to ban Wasafi TV station for violating broadcasting regulations during their Tumewasha Tour.

TCRA’s acting Director Joannes Karungura said the offense that led to the ban was committed on January 1, where the station televised live singer and socialite Gigy Money dancing almost naked.

On January 7th, WCB Wasafi CEO and Founder Chibu Dangote issued a statement stating the he will remain optimistic despite the challenges his station was facing.

“Mwenyezi Mungu amekupa nafasi ili nawe kuwapa wenzio fursa waweze kujikwamua kimaisha....sio kila utaempa nafasi atakuletea Matokea Chanya....Usihuzunike, kubaliana na hilo na uendelee kutoa Misaada, kuwapenda na kuwaheshimu wote 🙏🏼” said Diamond Platnumz.

