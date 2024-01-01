Rema spotted at church with Justine Skye, sparking new dating rumours

In a viral clip, the pair were seen walking out of the church together surrounded by a security detail.

Once the clip hit the internet, social media users began to speculate that the pair are in a relationship. This time they seem convinced that the two are indeed romantically involved, with many deeming it as the only reason they would go to church together at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

The pair did not attend the service alone. Also in attendance was fellow Mavin signee Crayon, amongst others in the entourage. However, social media users were more focused on the fact that Skye and Rema were spotted together again.

Pulse Nigeria

Similarly in August 2023, on Skye's birthday, social media users speculated that the two had become romantically involved.

Why? Back then the two were spotted all smiles during her party. Rema was next to her, helping her light the birthday candles on her cake, while a happy-looking Skye danced in her seat. In the clip, the Afrobeats star then joyously rang a bell as she blew out her candles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

The rumours of a budding romance between these two began back in 2021 after the release of their song called Twisted Fantasy. The speculations then intensified after Skye celebrated Rema's 21st birthday with him that year.

Pulse Nigeria