Rema spotted at church with Justine Skye, sparking new dating rumours

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

For months, rumours of the two musicians dating have been swirling on social media.

Rema and Justine Skye have been rumoured to be in a relationship on and off since 2021
Rema and Justine Skye have been rumoured to be in a relationship on and off since 2021 [Guardianng]

In a viral clip, the pair were seen walking out of the church together surrounded by a security detail.

Once the clip hit the internet, social media users began to speculate that the pair are in a relationship. This time they seem convinced that the two are indeed romantically involved, with many deeming it as the only reason they would go to church together at all.

This X user sure believes that romance is the only reason
This X user sure believes that romance is the only reason [X/dontjeffit] Pulse Nigeria

The pair did not attend the service alone. Also in attendance was fellow Mavin signee Crayon, amongst others in the entourage. However, social media users were more focused on the fact that Skye and Rema were spotted together again.

The internet is buzzing and now they're trending this New years day
The internet is buzzing and now they're trending this New years day [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

Similarly in August 2023, on Skye's birthday, social media users speculated that the two had become romantically involved.

Why? Back then the two were spotted all smiles during her party. Rema was next to her, helping her light the birthday candles on her cake, while a happy-looking Skye danced in her seat. In the clip, the Afrobeats star then joyously rang a bell as she blew out her candles.

Another X user's is sure as rain that they're together
Another X user's is sure as rain that they're together [X/Sy_mildr3d] Pulse Nigeria

The rumours of a budding romance between these two began back in 2021 after the release of their song called Twisted Fantasy. The speculations then intensified after Skye celebrated Rema's 21st birthday with him that year.

Another Twitter user's comment
Another Twitter user's comment [X/Don_style0] Pulse Nigeria

Despite the fact that these speculations have been reoccurring since then, neither Rema nor Skye have affirmed or denied the rumours, and continue to hang out on occasion.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.
